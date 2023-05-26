Fashion
a brief history of fashion making in sydney
Sydney woke up to the smoldering ruins of its biggest urban fire in 55 years.
The abandoned building in Randle Street, Surry Hills, next to Central Station, was once the RC Henderson Ladies Hat factory, a six-storey brick structure built in 1912.
Empty for a while, the space was to become a boutique hotel. Full of wooden trusses and probably oil from old machinery, the building collapsed in a spectacular bonfire.
How did Surry Hills become the center of the fashion industry, or rag trade, for New South Wales?
Dress in New South Wales
Ready-to-wear developed in the 1860s in Australia with the adoption of Isaac Singers Sewing Machine. As the people became more prosperous, they needed better clothes.
The New South Wales fashion industry was one of the most locally concentrated in Australia. Apart from a few large men’s suit and shirt factories, most men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and hats were made in or near Surry Hills.
Electric machines accelerating production were introduced from 1914.
David Jones assembled his clothes in a modern purpose-built factory in Marlborough Street, Surry Hills in 1915.
Until the 1980s, most Australians wore Australian-made clothing. High import duties meant there was a huge boost for local production. Although many women make their own clothes, they rarely make men’s outerwear.
As more women worked, they had less time and had to buy store-bought clothes.
From 1928 to 1968, the clothing and footwear sector was marked by small factories, low levels of capital investment, a rate of profit nearly 65% above average for all industries, high risk, uncertainty and, of course, fashions that change regularly.
As a result, the industry favored those who knew fashion and style: skilled owner-managers who understood craft skills and production. In 1939, 94% of establishments were operated by worker owners.
Personal interactions between boss and worker were close. The workshop has often been set up as a family, with all the tensions that entails.
Major CBD retailers had close relationships with manufacturers. Buyers made frequent, sometimes daily visits.
In the 1940s, half of women working in manufacturing in Sydney worked in the rag trade.
Read more: Dressed for success as workers return to the office, men could finally get rid of their suits and ties
The look and feel of Surry Hills
Surry Hills was covered in cheap terraced houses built as workers’ rentals from the 1850s. The new Central Station opened in 1906 on the site of a former cemetery.
As the terraces deteriorated, the area was widely considered a slum, finely captured in Ruth Parks’ novel The Southern Harp (1948).
Multi-storey factories allowing multiple occupations were the norm.
Women’s fashion was made in small batches with frequent variations. Goods were light and compact, which meant that lifts and stairs could be used for deliveries. Equipment used in industry was also lightweight and easy to install on floors above ground level.
Surry Hills was the main fashion shopping centre; department store, suburban, and rural buyers walked from factory to factory inspecting goods.
The Surry Hills industry workforce was drawn from across the metropolitan area. Immigrant women made up 70% of employees.
Labor became less skilled as detailed sewing and stitching by hand was replaced by machines in the 1950s.
Post-war Surry Hills
Between 1947 and 1966, 1.8 million migrants have arrived in Australia.
Many worked in factories. Much of the Jewish Europeans who arrived in the 1930s and 1940s worked in the garment industry; in turn, they employed many migrant women from southern Europe who arrived with little or no English.
Knowledge of fashion and clothing enabled many Jewish migrants to re-establish their livelihoods and identity across the world. Between 1938 and 1961Sydney’s Jewish population doubled.
Low rents due to deteriorating housing stock and lack of demand for office space in Surry Hills have allowed garment manufacturing to continue. Factory buildings replaced some terraced houses from 1958, when Surry Hills was zoned for Class B industry.
European Jews, mainly from Poland and Czechoslovakia, acquired old properties and redeveloped them into two-story factories. The owners occupied only part of the building and rented the remaining space to compatriots. The capital required to enter the industry was low; the machines could be rented and the floor space rented by the week. The average garment factory in Sydney employed 15 workers.
The number of married women working in Australia has risen to about 30% in 1966. Fewer had time to do sewing at home. This created opportunities for cheaper ready-to-wear lines that could keep pace with rapid fashion changes.
Household spending on clothing, footwear and draperies has increased dramatically, tripled from 1946 to 1960.
The shift towards this ready-to-wear business was amplified by Jewish entrepreneurship and retail. Jewish migrants introduced new, brighter colors into everyday clothing. They helped create demand for lighter garments, such as the finely knit garments of contemporary European fashion, modern lines of coats, and the Swiss machine lace that adorned short mod dresses of the 1960s.
Read more: Global change: Australian fashion is coming of age
End of the rag trade
The Whitlam government reduced tariffs by 25% in 1973 to reduce inflation and as a new approach to national industry planning. At the time, fashion boiled down to 10% of total manufacturing employment in Australia.
Reduction of tariffs and subsidies, price gouging, rebates and offshore production decimated the industry. Employment fell by almost a third in the two years after 1973. Import market share doubled. Business people shifted their capital from manufacturing to ownership.
Clothing production moved to areas such as Marrickville, with Vietnamese contractors and workers replacing the Greeks who had once worked there in commerce. In 1985, one third of workers in the local garment industry were Asian.
If we traveled back in time to 1950 on Randle Street, the scene would be very different from today.
Rather than urban professionals and baristas, we would see seamstresses, finishers, designers, managers, retailers, vendors, and ragpickers promoters.
We might see lots of the new corded synthetic fabrics, satin lastex miracle yarn, sanforized shrunken fabrics and fiesta nylons. Or representatives showing the new Goldner Triflex zipper, Perkal Brothers shoes, Rain’N Shine CoatsOr hestia arm.
We would see many of Sydney’s 9,000 garment and tailoring workers, 4,300 garment and hat makers and 8,000 shirt-makers who have spent their working lives in Surry Hills. With this fire, another piece of Sydney’s rag trade and labor history is lost.
|
Sources
2/ https://theconversation.com/surry-hills-was-once-the-centre-of-new-south-wales-rag-trade-a-short-history-of-fashion-manufacturing-in-sydney-206490
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- His IIFA weekend on Yas Island; A sneak peek of Bollywood celebrities as they get ready for the event!
- Canada defeats host country Finland and reaches the semi-finals of the World Cup hockey
- a brief history of fashion making in sydney
- Pakistan Imran Khan addresses Supreme Court against military deployment – Middle East Monitor
- Xi Jinping attends the inauguration ceremony of the second plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union and delivers a speech
- Tories should be proud of British migrant numbers and they have Boris Johnson to thank | Gaby Hinsliff
- 2023 US Open Cup quarter-final schedule set for June 6-7
- The indoor entertainment system is the company’s first in-house development – Display Daily
- After a long wait, Lakeview finally wins the All-City girls’ tennis crown
- Correction in the Fingrid stock exchange announcement of 25.5.2023:
- RTIH showcases the coolest retail tech initiatives of the week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Taylor Lautner responds to a flood of hateful comments about how he’s aged