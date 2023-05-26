a brief history of fashion making in sydney

Sydney woke up to the smoldering ruins of its biggest urban fire in 55 years.

The abandoned building in Randle Street, Surry Hills, next to Central Station, was once the RC Henderson Ladies Hat factory, a six-storey brick structure built in 1912.

Empty for a while, the space was to become a boutique hotel. Full of wooden trusses and probably oil from old machinery, the building collapsed in a spectacular bonfire.

How did Surry Hills become the center of the fashion industry, or rag trade, for New South Wales?

Dress in New South Wales

Ready-to-wear developed in the 1860s in Australia with the adoption of Isaac Singers Sewing Machine. As the people became more prosperous, they needed better clothes.

The New South Wales fashion industry was one of the most locally concentrated in Australia. Apart from a few large men’s suit and shirt factories, most men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and hats were made in or near Surry Hills.



Sydney City Archives



Electric machines accelerating production were introduced from 1914.

David Jones assembled his clothes in a modern purpose-built factory in Marlborough Street, Surry Hills in 1915.

Until the 1980s, most Australians wore Australian-made clothing. High import duties meant there was a huge boost for local production. Although many women make their own clothes, they rarely make men’s outerwear.

As more women worked, they had less time and had to buy store-bought clothes.

From 1928 to 1968, the clothing and footwear sector was marked by small factories, low levels of capital investment, a rate of profit nearly 65% above average for all industries, high risk, uncertainty and, of course, fashions that change regularly.



State Library of New South Wales



As a result, the industry favored those who knew fashion and style: skilled owner-managers who understood craft skills and production. In 1939, 94% of establishments were operated by worker owners.

Personal interactions between boss and worker were close. The workshop has often been set up as a family, with all the tensions that entails.

Major CBD retailers had close relationships with manufacturers. Buyers made frequent, sometimes daily visits.

In the 1940s, half of women working in manufacturing in Sydney worked in the rag trade.





The look and feel of Surry Hills

Surry Hills was covered in cheap terraced houses built as workers’ rentals from the 1850s. The new Central Station opened in 1906 on the site of a former cemetery.

As the terraces deteriorated, the area was widely considered a slum, finely captured in Ruth Parks’ novel The Southern Harp (1948).



Sydney City Archives



Multi-storey factories allowing multiple occupations were the norm.

Women’s fashion was made in small batches with frequent variations. Goods were light and compact, which meant that lifts and stairs could be used for deliveries. Equipment used in industry was also lightweight and easy to install on floors above ground level.

Surry Hills was the main fashion shopping centre; department store, suburban, and rural buyers walked from factory to factory inspecting goods.

The Surry Hills industry workforce was drawn from across the metropolitan area. Immigrant women made up 70% of employees.

Labor became less skilled as detailed sewing and stitching by hand was replaced by machines in the 1950s.

Post-war Surry Hills

Between 1947 and 1966, 1.8 million migrants have arrived in Australia.

Many worked in factories. Much of the Jewish Europeans who arrived in the 1930s and 1940s worked in the garment industry; in turn, they employed many migrant women from southern Europe who arrived with little or no English.



Courtesy of the Jewish Museum of Sydney



Knowledge of fashion and clothing enabled many Jewish migrants to re-establish their livelihoods and identity across the world. Between 1938 and 1961Sydney’s Jewish population doubled.

Low rents due to deteriorating housing stock and lack of demand for office space in Surry Hills have allowed garment manufacturing to continue. Factory buildings replaced some terraced houses from 1958, when Surry Hills was zoned for Class B industry.

European Jews, mainly from Poland and Czechoslovakia, acquired old properties and redeveloped them into two-story factories. The owners occupied only part of the building and rented the remaining space to compatriots. The capital required to enter the industry was low; the machines could be rented and the floor space rented by the week. The average garment factory in Sydney employed 15 workers.

The number of married women working in Australia has risen to about 30% in 1966. Fewer had time to do sewing at home. This created opportunities for cheaper ready-to-wear lines that could keep pace with rapid fashion changes.



Sydney City Archives , CC BY



Household spending on clothing, footwear and draperies has increased dramatically, tripled from 1946 to 1960.

The shift towards this ready-to-wear business was amplified by Jewish entrepreneurship and retail. Jewish migrants introduced new, brighter colors into everyday clothing. They helped create demand for lighter garments, such as the finely knit garments of contemporary European fashion, modern lines of coats, and the Swiss machine lace that adorned short mod dresses of the 1960s.





End of the rag trade

The Whitlam government reduced tariffs by 25% in 1973 to reduce inflation and as a new approach to national industry planning. At the time, fashion boiled down to 10% of total manufacturing employment in Australia.

Reduction of tariffs and subsidies, price gouging, rebates and offshore production decimated the industry. Employment fell by almost a third in the two years after 1973. Import market share doubled. Business people shifted their capital from manufacturing to ownership.

Clothing production moved to areas such as Marrickville, with Vietnamese contractors and workers replacing the Greeks who had once worked there in commerce. In 1985, one third of workers in the local garment industry were Asian.

If we traveled back in time to 1950 on Randle Street, the scene would be very different from today.

Rather than urban professionals and baristas, we would see seamstresses, finishers, designers, managers, retailers, vendors, and ragpickers promoters.

We might see lots of the new corded synthetic fabrics, satin lastex miracle yarn, sanforized shrunken fabrics and fiesta nylons. Or representatives showing the new Goldner Triflex zipper, Perkal Brothers shoes, Rain’N Shine CoatsOr hestia arm.

We would see many of Sydney’s 9,000 garment and tailoring workers, 4,300 garment and hat makers and 8,000 shirt-makers who have spent their working lives in Surry Hills. With this fire, another piece of Sydney’s rag trade and labor history is lost.