Nigerian food and fashion came together at this dinner party in Brooklyn





In 2010, Busayo Olupona was working as a corporate finance lawyer in New York when she began making dresses from traditional African textiles, both as a creative outlet and a way to connect with her heritage. Olupona, who was born in Boston, lived in Ile-Ife, a town in southwestern Nigeria, until she was 11, when her family moved to Davis, California for work as her husband. father who teaches African religion at the University of California. Davis. In 2013, she decided to turn her hobby into a business by launching The shepherda collection of dresses with flared skirts, voluminous trousers and puff-sleeved tops, all produced in the country where she grew up. Known for her love of bright color combinations, think raspberry with tangerine, eggplant with sky blue Olupona, 43, now travels Nigerian cities Abeokuta, Lagos and Osogbo several times a year to work with local artisans. Over the past decade, her designs have been spotted on celebrities such as Lupita Nyongo and Gwyneth Paltrow, and picked up by luxury retailers such as Neiman Marcus and Moda Operandi. While at her home in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Olupona jumps at any chance to organize a rally. Nigerians love to party, she said, recalling childhood memories of her parents and friends dancing to jj music by Shina Peters and King Sunny Ade, dressed in Nigerian lace and headscarves. We celebrate everything.

On a chilly Monday night last March, Olupona had two happy occasions to toast: her fashion brand’s 10th anniversary as well as her recent award from the 15 Percent Pledge, a nonprofit that supports brands owned by blacks. Rather than entertaining at her home, she decided to offer her friends and supporters of her company a dinner at the culture department, the Bedford-Stuyvesant Nigerian restaurant that was just named a James Beard finalist for Best New Restaurant. At sunset, 15 guests including actresses Adepero Oduye and Zainab Jah; playwright Tracey Scott Wilson; visual artist Dapo Reo; and Yemi Amu, the founder of Brooklyn hydroponic farm Oko, showed up to sample Chef Ayo Baloguns’ inventive take on north-central Nigerian cuisine.

Before the meal began, Olupona placed a bottle of Ogogoro or palm liquor in the center of the table. Almost impossible to buy in the United States, it was a souvenir from his last trip to Nigeria. As guests sipped from miniature glasses and sighed in satisfaction, Balogun started with his version of Nigerian pepper soup, using snapper as the base rather than the traditional snails. Next came Asaro: a porridge of sweet white yams, tomatoes, red and habanero peppers and onions, to which Balogun added smoked prawns and crayfish. The main event of the meals was another staple of Nigerian home cooking: pounded yam and egusi soup. While the two are usually served in separate dishes, Balogun poured egusi into a stew of ground melon seeds, spinach, chicken or beef broth, ground crayfish, onions and peppers over pounded yam, resulting in a dish that required both a fork and a spoon. (Nigerians usually eat this with their hands, rolling up small yam balls, indenting them with their thumbs and filling them with a bit of soup.) Dessert was dodo (fried plantain) with vanilla ice cream, a childhood favorite of the Baloguns.

Olupona was happy to see the table full of used plates and crumpled napkins after the meal: Usually, if things seem too orderly at the end of a party, I worry, she said. I want chaos! Empty trays, empty cups everywhere, people delirious with joy. Not ready to call it a night, the designer and at least half the guests continued the party, walking a few blocks down Nostrand Avenue to Pauls, a neighborhood bar that Olupona enjoys for its low-key, no-frills atmosphere. claim. Below are his tips for entertaining with a Nigerian twist.

Don’t DIY Nigerian food is very labor intensive, so I like to order catering when I host at home, says Olupona. For larger groups, his appointment is divine flavor, the mobile African food kitchen with outposts in New York and Philadelphia. For drinks, I go to Astor Wines. They are perfect for helping you organize a great wine list within your budget.

Refine the guest list The business is the most important element, says Olupona. I always think about personalities, existing relationships, or people I want to facilitate a deeper connection with. At the Department of Culture, Amu and Oduye immediately expressed their admiration for each other’s work, while Reo regaled the rest of the table with observations on Yoruba storytelling styles. BYO Table Settings A restaurant can provide the glassware and utensils, but that doesn’t preclude a personal touch. Olupona decorated the Dept of Cultures table with multi-patterned indigo tablecloths and bright yellow napkins from her personal collection, matching the paper menu shed designed for the occasion.

