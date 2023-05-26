On the Road Again: Alternative Designs Can Impact Commercial Apparel Functionality Analysis | McDermott Will & Emery





The United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reversed and remanded a judgment, finding that there were genuine disputes on material facts regarding whether plaintiff’s alleged trade dress was functional and therefore excluded from trade dress protection. DayCab Co., Inc. vs. Prairie Tech., LLCCase No. 22-5625 (6th Cir. May 11, 2023) (Moore, ClayStranch, JJ.) DayCab manufactures conversion panels for semi-trailer cabs. DayCab claimed that the Lanham Act and the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act again claim Prairie Technology for trade dress violation of its DayCab conversion kit. Prairie denied infringement and counterclaimed for a declaratory judgment that DayCab’s trade dress was functional. DayCab claimed that the slanted back design, depth, rounded edges and gray color of its product constituted copyrightable trade dress, explaining that it had carefully selected the angles, curves, tapers, lines, the profile and appearance of the DayCab conversion kit. DayCab further argued that the 144-degree angle of the “tilted” design, the depth and radius dimensions of the design, and the color were aesthetic and not functional. In support of its argument, DayCab presented competing conversion kits to illustrate that there are many different looks and ways to design conversion kits. DayCab has attested that the only manufacturability requirement is that the top of the fiberglass mold used to manufacture the conversion kits should be slightly larger at the top than at the bottom. In response, Prairie presented expert evidence that the parties’ respective kits were not identical and that the depth, upper body radius, lower body angle, flange/body radius and panel color were functional. The parties filed counterclaims for summary judgment. Prairie argued that DayCab could not prove that its trade dress was nonfunctional, had secondary significance, or was likely to be confused. The district court granted Prairie’s motion, finding that DayCab’s asserted trade dress was functional and therefore unprotectable. The district court did not address secondary meaning or likelihood of confusion. DayCab appealed. The Sixth Circuit reversed the district court’s summary judgment ruling, finding that the district court failed to determine open issues as to whether the rearward-slanted design of the DayCab conversion kits was functional. The Sixth Circuit was further dismissed because the District Court failed to consider whether Prairie’s kits violated the DayCab design. Regarding the functionality of the conversion kit, the Court determined that the existence of alternate designs and the DayCab founder’s testimony that the design choices were aesthetic raised issues in the District Court’s functionality ruling. . The Court also noted that the existence of alternative designs was relevant to the determination of functionality because they supported DayCab’s assertions that it designed the panel for aesthetic purposes and that the resulting features were ornamental rather than functional. . The Sixth Circuit found that it was up to the jury to determine the secondary meaning and whether Prairie intentionally copied the DayCab design. The Court also found that likelihood of confusion had to be determined by a jury due to conflicting evidence: DayCab presented evidence that consumers had inquired about the possibility of ordering Prairie kits from DayCab because that the products bore the same name and were indistinguishable on the road, while Prairie argued that the conversion kits are only purchased by informed consumers who understand the distinct differences in marketing and packaging between products. [View source.]

