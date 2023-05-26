FAST 2023: the Fatale line fuses an androgynous and feminine aesthetic to celebrate individuality

With Fatale, Nancy Nan and Ashley Chen reduce the constraints on gender expression.

The two designers join forces in the Fatale collection, which marks their second fashion show and first collaboration. Fusing Nans’ Y2K-inspired feminine style for the first three looks with a more androgynous take on Chen for the last three, third-year economics and philosophy student Chen said the show will deconstruct the designs genre in fashion for a figurative renaissance. Dismantling the traditional positivity associated with sartorial modesty, third-year geography/environment and sociology student Nan said the line emphasizes that there’s no wrong way to express femininity in fashion.

You can dress however you want, and that’s just true female empowerment no, Oh, if you dress more like a man, or if you dress more modestly, then you’re more empowered as a woman, Nan said. I do not believe it. I believe in letting women dress how they want, whether it’s up to standard or not.

Nans’ initial exposure to fashion was K-pop in middle school and high school, and she said it was the first time she remembers seeing people who looked like her portrayed as cool. Aiming to emulate this style, Nan said she asked for new clothes, which her parents refused, so she started sewing her own clothes. Her sustainability studies also guide her designs as she sticks to using materials from thrift stores and her own closet rather than buying new materials, Nan said.

Building on her must-have aesthetic, her debut look includes a corset constructed from a 15-year-old jacket and fabric scraps from a thrift store, topped with sequins and a bow created from the bottom of a dress, Nan said. That same dress, she added, is further dismantled to figure out the matching skirt. Nan said her second look repurposed the top of the dress with a restructured bubble skirt from her prom a few years prior. The challenge, Nan said, is her third look, a pantsuit with a twist. Complete with an upcycled suit jacket and a skirt made up of a smaller pleated skirt and parts of a pair of pants, the look will serve as a bridge to Chens pieces.

In her collection last year, Nan said she focused on finishing looks rather than stepping out of her comfort zone, which resulted in a variety of denim corsets and skirts. Fourth-year sociology student Christabel Odoi, who modeled for Nan last year and will return to the runway this year, said Nans’ choices are generally unorthodox. Nan added that this time around she is exploring more unconventional forms, which she describes as more high fashion and less department store.

Ravi Ranawaka, a graduate student in Asian American Studies who is a model for this collection and the Nans 2022 collection, said he was interested in seeing Nans step away from denim in this new line. Looking ahead to the show, Ranawaka added that as the only non-binary person featured in the line the previous year, representation and the honor of opening the show was very important to them. Ranawaka added that their own style is constantly evolving, as it is representative of how they navigate the world on any given day.

Because I’m non-binary, I really like to play with gender in my personal style, Ranawaka said. So I wear a lot of skirts, I wear a lot of women’s clothes, quotes. But I also wear a lot of menswear, quotes. So I definitely try to be gender-bending a lot. I think it’s a way to achieve gender euphoria through clothing.

After last year’s show, Chen said she and Nan wanted to collaborate, and both were drawn to designs that explored the genre. Contrasting color palettes with Nans’ playful pastels, she incorporated more neutral tones, such as gray and black, and experimented with different silhouettes, Chen said.

Transitioning between the two designers’ work, Chen’s debut look combines feminine and androgynous styles with a gray skirt and black jacket with electronic cords attached, she said. Playing with the shape, Chen said the second design is a puffy dress that defies convention given its lack of a clear silhouette. Describing her third look as impossible to wear under normal circumstances, she said the bottom forms a large circular shape with a cinched waist and the top flares away from the body to mirror the skirt.

I was trying to really think beyond the human body, Chen said. And trying to play with not using the human form…in that kind of more androgynous style, a bit alien too.

Among the designers she follows, Chen highlighted her influence from Thom Browne, whose Fall 2022 collection examined artistic expression in New York through reinvented suits. She added that another source of inspiration, an Instagram account she follows, WINDOWSEN, highlights Asian designers deviating from traditional designs with different silhouettes and textures. Likewise, she said that this year she tries to add an unusual element to every look, like last year’s look which featured chainmail made from soda pellets.

With bass-heavy techno tracks accompanying the collection, the Fashion and Student Trends 2023 show will be revamped into a U-shape rather than a vertical one this season to encourage and showcase models’ creativity, Odoi said. In this upcoming show, Ranawaka said they hope there will be additional opportunities for the models to interact with the audience and experience the theatricality while exhibiting the garments, given that the shows emphasize abandoning normative notions of modeling and fashion.

What I love about FAST is that it’s not your typical fashion show. It’s not like Fashion Week, it’s design students, Ranawaka said. We are not here to sell clothes. We’re not here to play with these very capitalist notions of what fashion is supposed to be and how fashion should be presented. We are here to show the creativity of the student designers and also the creativity of the models to showcase these clothes.