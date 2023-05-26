The Fetterman dress code

Earlier this week, in partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce, we did our first live taping of How Really rule a city, our podcast with Michael Nutter and former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, to kick off Chambers’ Third Annual Meeting of Black Mayors at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. There at the cocktail party, amid incredibly well-dressed men and women, was our US Senator John Fetterman, dressed in a sweatshirt, shorts and sneakers.

It’s a little not cool, I thought. I know the working class dude is Fettermans, but that looked disrespectful. The more I thought about it, the angrier I got.

Perhaps my reaction could also be explained by this context: I just saw an interview with author Evan Thomas, whose new book, Road to Surrender: Three Men and the Countdown to the End of World War II, tells the behind-the-scenes story of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki through the eyes of three protagonists: Henry Stimson, US Secretary of War; General Carl Tooey Spaatz, who oversaw the planes that dropped the bombs; and Japanese Foreign Minister Shigenori Togo.

Stimson’s story is one that stuck with me; there he was, in the Oval Office, pictured with President Harry Truman, both in suit and tie. After bringing Truman the first photos of the devastation caused by the American bombardment, it looked like the inside of an ashtray. Evans says Stimson soon had a minor heart attack, followed by a more serious one a month later. He continued, Thomas explains, to live a life of agonizing over decisions no one should ever have to make.

But Stimson had explained to the president how killing 70,000 Japanese civilians in Hiroshima and another 40,000 in Nagasaki would save a million Japanese lives and likely spare the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American boys. Truman approved of the horrific decision, essentially betting that killing over 100,000 people was morally necessary to save the lives of multitudes.

Yes, the Fettermans brand is comfortable, but should branding trump everything? And does working class necessarily mean schlubby?

Serious enough men, right? Imagine the moral precariousness. The fear. Heartbreaking introspection. Allegiance to principle.

Suddenly, the image of Fetterman looking like a frat boy was in stark contrast. Did you catch the images of our american senator appear in front of the cameras at a Senate press conference alongside a host of his colleagues, including Bernie Sanders? They were calling on President Biden to activate the 14th Amendment, essentially bypassing debt ceiling negotiations with Republicans and initiating protracted legal wrangles.

What struck me wasn’t the dodgy logic of Fettermans’ political prescription do you really want to bet on This Supreme Court to rule in your favour? or the choppy, jumbled nature of the Senators’ statement, still showing some effects of his stroke last year. No, here’s what jumped out at you: Alongside men in suits and ties just off the Senate floor, stood our hulking senator, dressed in a Carhartt sweatshirt, shorts and sneakers.

The juxtaposition was visceral: our senator did not seem like a serious statesman. It’s not often that I agree with obnoxious Rep. Lauren Boebert, who tweeted John Fetterman redefined Casual Friday as a Thursday morning. It’s really unseemly for someone to show up like that for any job, let alone a job where only 100 people are elected. There is simply no excuse for it.

I don’t know for any work, but at a time when the institutions that built the nation are held in lower esteem than ever, dressing up for them like you at an Eagles game undermines our common project. And, in this case, it was easier to dismiss Fettermans’ argument, as evidenced by a tweet from Charlie Kirk, the CEO of the conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point: “Constitution scholar John Fetterman dressed today to encourage Joe Biden to weaponize the 14th Amendment and usurp Congress’ constitutional authority to determine federal spending with respect to the debt ceiling.

Now, some caveats.

I love John Fetterman and I love his Everyman vibe. We need more working class people in the millionaire club that is the US Senate. I also applaud him for being at work. Last August, I had a much more minor stroke than he did, and yet I still find myself taking a nap when the folks at The Citizen think I’m working hard on something.

But there’s something performative about Fettermans dressing up, isn’t there? Yes, comfortable is the Fettermans brand, but should branding trump everything? And does the working class necessarily mean schlubby? Last year I was taken by Ralph Laurens teaming up with historically black colleges Morehouse and Spelman on a cool collection that captured black college style from the 1920s through the 1950s. It was casual, yes, but sharp and sophisticated. Elegant but respectful. It was the fashion as party institutional influence, not a snub directed at a club that would dare to have you as a member.

Last week there was a lot of beading in the media because Rep. Hakeem Jefferies and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy both wore comfortable dress sneakers in the Oval Office. Move on. It doesn’t tell their constituents that our work here doesn’t matter to us, and it doesn’t give their rivals an opportunity to dismiss them as not being serious. They’re just wearing comfortable shoes, y’all.

But the Fettermans style and the man was appointed to the The New York Times Most Stylish List last year is an affront not only to the institution of the Senate, but to you and to me. I to want my US senator looking like one. Remember when it was popular to praise George W. Bush saying he was someone you wanted to have a beer with? It always felt oddly narcissistic. Sorry, but I want a president and, for that matter, a US senator who has more important things on his mind than drinking a beer with Me.

Is serious dress a thing of the past?

Admittedly, times are changing, and the sartorial seriousness of Truman and Stimson may seem out of place for newer, more diverse generations. In fact, some legislatures have been agitated in ongoing debates over the dress code. In Rhode Island, Senator Cynthia Mendes questioned a new dress code which was instituted after more women and people of color were elected than ever before.

It’s the language of colonization, Mendes said. The need to remind all those in power. It always started with what you tell them to do with their bodies, it didn’t escape me.

Well, ok. But isn’t there some common ground to be found around such a universal issue as appropriate attire? Aren’t we pretty much all in agreement that we dress differently for a funeral than for a backyard barbecue? Dressing for a funeral is not We. It’s not about OUR brand. It’s about showing respect to someone else.

The Senate requires members to wear a jacket and tie, so when Fetterman is in casual attire, he vote from the door from the Democratic locker room or from the side entrance to the Senate floor. Are you okay with your elected representative in the United States Senate hiding above ground to do his job for you? It looks like a slap in the face to his constituents and also to the institution of the Senate itself.

The floor of the United States Senate, the place our senator avoids because of the inconvenience of tying a tie, has saved the Republic time and time again throughout our history. It was here that in 1950, Margaret Chase Smith stood up for free speech and began the process of taking down a demagogue.

Like Fetterman, she was, in the parlance of the time, a freshman senator. But she was so angered by the rise of McCarthyism and the silence of senior senators that the senator from Maine stood up to denounce the assassinations and lies told by her powerful senior colleague, Senator Joe McCarthy.

Mr. President, she began, the United States Senate has long enjoyed worldwide respect as the highest deliberative body. But recently, this deliberative character has been degraded into a forum of hate and murder. Freedom of speech is no longer what it used to be in America. It has been so abused by some that it is not exercised by others.

She called out the Four Horsemen of Calumny Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry and Smear and basically begged her fellow Republicans not to let McCarthy continue to ruin lives by leveling baseless accusations of communist affiliation against ordinary citizens. Smith even included in the file a Declaration of conscienceco-signed by six Republican colleagues.

McCarthy and his minions would punish her for years in the Senate, but Smith sparked a wave that four years later led to McCarthy’s censure for unconventional senatorial conduct. It was, finally, the end of McCarthyism.

That’s what Margaret Chase Smith did on the floor of the United States Senate, the floor our senator avoids because he wears a hoodie. I bet the co-signers of Smiths’ statement of conscience, as well as his constituents, wouldn’t have taken it so seriously if She wore sweatshirts.

