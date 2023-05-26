Menswear Manufacturer PN Rao Celebrates Centenary





The century-old bespoke suit specialist has also launched its new line of womenswear Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based menswear brand PN Rao has celebrated its centenary and previewed its new range of womenswear. The event was held at ITC Gardenia, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru on May 25. The year 2023 is an important year for PN Rao as it marks the centenary year of the brand and more so today as it coincides with the 120th birth anniversary of our great founder Pishe Narayan Rao, said Ketan Pishe, partner of PN Rao during a media tour. painting. As we prepare for the next 100 years with renewed spirit and vigor and strengthen our partnership with global fabric manufacturers, we aim to further consolidate our leadership position in the segment, he added. The panel discussion saw fabric industry leaders share their views on how the ever-changing fashion space is dictating the luxury fabric segment, globally and in India. India demands finer and more luxurious garments and we are also working hard to meet these demands from the perspective of global and Indian consumers, who are becoming more and more demanding and curious about the whole process, from the from the raw material stage to the finished product stage. . The demand is certainly there, but for higher quality materials, said Neil Hart, global sales manager at Scabal, a Belgian textile company. According to Bob McAuley, President of HMS International (parent company of fabric manufacturer Huddersfield Fine Worsteds), India, with a population of 1.4 billion, is an ambitious market for all fabric manufacturers, but the needs and the requirements are very different. The luxury segment is growing at a very fast pace and hence brands like us are ready to customize our product as per the requirements of the country. Richard Boide, managing director of Dormeuil, a French textile manufacturer, emphasized circular fashion. An important development that I expect to unfold in India in the future is that as more and more people become environmentally conscious, brands that are heavily invested in sustainable manufacturing processes and Ethical brands will benefit as consumers increasingly align with brands that have strong sustainability commitments. Later in the evening, the company showcased its new collection with a fashion show and honored 100 personalities from various categories including business, arts, sports. PN Rao was established in 1923 with a 100 square foot tailoring and retail unit in Bengaluru. By the 1940s the Pishe family had begun making suits and dresses for officers and women of the former British Raj, and by the 1950s the company shifted completely to making suits for bespoke men. In March 2023, the company announced its return to womenswear after nearly a century. Learn more here. Currently, the company operates seven flagship stores spread between Bangalore and Chennai and a manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Bangalore at Hosakote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiaretailing.com/2023/05/26/mens-suit-maker-p-n-rao-celebrates-centennial-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos