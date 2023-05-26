Elle Fanning looks so chic in a black ruffled vintage dress





Elle Fanning looked incredibly chic while celebrating Cartier in Italy last night. The star of Great was among the guests at the unveiling of the high jewelry collection Le Voyage Recommenc à Florence, which took place in a beautiful garden overlooking the city. For the glamorous evening, the actress wore a black dress from the Oscar de la Rentas spring 1993 collection (sourced from Couture Shrimps). The piece features delicate spaghetti straps, a ruched top and a large ruffled skirt. It is embellished with a white rose applique at the waist. Styled by Samantha McMillen, Fanning wore the LBD with a black choker featuring a Cartier diamond flower. Her hair was styled in a sophisticated and dramatic bun, and she wore an inky black cat’s eye liner. At the event, Fanning spoke to Harpers Bazaar Singapore on her look and posed for the camera. Were at the beautiful Cartier event in Italy, and I’m wearing a diamond flower, she said with a smile. Fannings’ stunning look in Italy comes after her stylish streak at the Cannes Film Festival. Last Thursday, she walked the Cannes red carpet in a bold dress from Paco Rabanne’s Fall/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The incredible metallic piece was completely covered in a shimmering silver feather-like fringe. Additionally, the bustier featured ornate metalwork in the form of a circular choker holding a metallic floral adornment, along with matching metallic floral nipple covers. A few days earlier, for the opening night of the first film festival, Fanning wore a custom-made Alexander McQueen ballgown that included an intricate beaded bodice designed in the shape of orchids and a voluminous dusty pink skirt embroidered with even more silver beads. Harper’s Bazaar Harpers Bazaar Lettermark Logo Rosa Sanchez is the Senior News Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, working on news related to entertainment, fashion and culture. Previously, she was an editor at ABC News and, before that, celebrity news editor at American Media. She has also written articles for Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Forbes and The Hollywood Reporter, among others.

