Louis Vuitton braves the rain on his Italian paradise island





Stresa, Italy – Louis Vuitton valiantly battled the pouring rain on an Italian island paradise during the presentation of its cruise collection on Wednesday night, the weather sending celebrity guests under umbrellas and dampening a hairstyle or two. But when you’re the flagship brand in LVMH’s portfolio, with a guest list that includes Catherine Deneuve, Cate Blanchett and Emma Stone, what’s a little rain? Bad weather probably wasn’t a priority when the legendary luxury brand helmed by Nicolas Ghesquiere chose tiny Isola Bella, a jewel of an island in the azure waters of Lake Maggiore, as the breathtaking location for its collection. Cruise 2024. But the rain came nonetheless, forcing the show originally planned for the island’s formal terraced gardens to take place in the Baroque Borromeo Palace, still owned by the family of the same name whose noble ancestry dates back to the 13th century. “That’s the only thing Nicolas can’t control is the weather,” Vogue Thailand editor-in-chief Ford Laosuksri told AFP after the show, as guests lingered on. sipping bubbles hoping (in vain) for rain. Stop. Laosuksri wore a crocheted floral top and sandals – an endearing if not reckless gesture amid the constant rain. “I didn’t want to ruin my velvet shoes,” he said. Ghesquière, artistic director of Louis Vuitton since 2013, sent models into the ornate, high-ceilinged rooms of the 17th-century palace in the eclectic and futuristic creations for which he is famous. Some looks were reminiscent of scuba gear adorned with edgy ruffles, while others resembled fencers’ uniforms, protective with heavy padding across the chest. The fabric was tight like an accordion to the bodice of a sleeveless dress with royal blue and yellow gold color blocking, lending texture and movement, while a shiny black dress featured a drawstring neckline reminiscent of a bag popular brand handbag. Jumpers became airier with a translucent midriff stripe, while three bias-cut chiffon dresses – in dusty pink, sea green and baby blue – featured exaggerated puff sleeves worthy of the Edwardian era. “It was beautiful, it was smooth but still powerful,” Filipino actress Heart Evangelista said. fashionable fishing The Louis Vuitton event was the first-ever authorized fashion show at Isola Bella, a former fishing village transformed by the Borromeans into a lavish paradise fit for royalty. Kings, queens and emperors have been guests at Palazzo Borromeo over the years, including Queen Victoria, Napoleon and Josephine, and even Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1985. On Wednesday, celebrities and influencers from around the world – including American actress Jennifer Connelly and Felix of K-Pop’s Stray Kids – descended on the island. Trying not to slip, guests took shelter under transparent umbrellas provided by the brand before fleeing into the palace. After the show, some guests stood on benches and posed for photos under the watchful gaze of centuries old Borromeans whose portraits line the walls. Cruise collections are designed to provide summer wardrobes for jet-setters lucky enough to escape to sunny locations during the dull winter months. In recent years they have become destination events, with brands increasingly choosing exotic locations to frame their luxury looks. Louis Vuitton’s show follows that of Dior, which showed a Frida Kahlo-inspired cruise collection in Mexico City on Saturday, and Chanel’s earlier this month at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. (AFP)

