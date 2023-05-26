Bolder than ever: Cannes fuses film and glamor in unofficial fashion week | Fashion

AThis night, the Cannes Croisette lights up with 1,500 dark pink LED lights. It happens all year round. But during the film festival, which ends this weekend, these lights turn the boulevard into a red carpet. It’s where the industry guys with lanyards line up for the parties, the fashion guys jostle to be seen, and the fans in the blue chairs sit and watch and that’s why the festival becomes quickly an unofficial fashion week.

The Cannes Film Festival is no stranger to haute couture. Entrance dresses and jewelry are almost mandatory, especially after luxury jeweler Chopard redesigned the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, in 1998.

But this year it has sparked new levels of fashion hysteria miles away from the writers’ strike that brought much of the film industry to a standstill. Chopard and Donatella Versace hosted fashion shows, Naomi Campbell hosted a birthday bash with models at Villa Julia on the waterfront, and former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter and the fashion house Céline organized star-studded evenings at the exclusive Cap-Eden-Roc hotel. Even the movies have high fashion baked into the new Saint Laurent Productions collaborated with Pedro Almodvar on the costumes for a short film A Strange Way of Life.

People enjoy the stages: Heidi Klum arrives for the screening of La Passion de Dodin Bouffant. Photograph: Valry Hache/AFP/Getty

Speaking ahead of her show, Versace said: [Cannes] it’s not just about film. It’s about the culture of actresses, of the 60s, of glamour. It makes sense that the two things go together.

From a red carpet perspective, this looks like the first real post-return pandemic, said Vogues’ acting news and fashion editor Emma Spedding, who describes the red carpet as bolder than I know. I remember seeing it during an awards season.

At a film festival, you don’t need the massive appeal of a classic ballgown or a pretty princess dress, Spedding said. Cannes likes to focus on old-school glamor or anti-viral fashion.

The focus is first on the film, which moved the goal posts of what traditional red carpet wear can be. With multiple events come multiple costume changes. Natalie Portman, who wore a reimagined Dior dress from 1949, told Vogue: [Cannes fashion] seems to exist in this other era, where you can get really wild and extreme.

Natalie Portman wears a revisited Dior dress from 1949. Photographer: Gisela Schober/Getty

It’s also about the weather. Aside from the mixed sky, it’s the first major summer festival and the red carpet outside the Palais des Festivals is wide and short, so there’s more to wander around. People are also taking advantage of the stages, wearing oversized dresses that [photograph well from behind] and tend to be more theatrical, Spedding said.

The festival is not without controversy. Isabelle Huppert, who appeared in Balenciaga’s advertising campaign in which children were photographed holding teddy bears in bondage gear, wearing two looks from the French brand. She is one of the biggest stars to wear something her latest collection after the scandal (on the other hand, no celebrity has worn the mark at the Oscars).

Meanwhile, few batted an eye at Chanel’s decision to design costumes for Johnny Depp’s comeback film Jeanne du Barry, which opened the festival.

A fashion insider, who works for one of the most prominent labels on the Cannes red carpet, said: I’ve noticed that the major US awards are more heavily financially backed with a $100,000+ fee for a red carpet look, so there’s a lot more pressure. Brands want to ensure there is a return on investment, emphasizing eye-catching looks rather than beautiful ones.

As red carpets tend towards stylist-directed predictability and, at best, calculated risk-taking, think Kim Kardashian in a Marilyn Monroes dress at the Met Gala in Cannes, there’s less obligation [to wear certain brands and certain things].

As everyone stays at the hotel in front of the main red carpet and every bar is full of working people, there’s a reason to be there other than to be seen wearing the right thing, he said. she declared.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the premiere of Monster. Photographer: Gisela Schober/Getty

Naturally, this behind-closed-doors glamor tends to attract people outside its inner circle. Clarissa Rosato is a Brazilian designer who came to Cannes with a dress, an actress and a dream. Walking up the Croisette on Tuesday evening wearing one of her own creations, she described Cannes as a festival run by high culture, not fashion.

American model Olivia Culpo arrives for the premiere of the film Asteroid City. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

At American festivals, they wear tan and black, but there are more risk takers here and you can get more people to see your clothes, she said. That’s why many creators show up.

The Rosatos dress, a diaphanous blue dress based on the works of her artist mother, was worn by actor Priscila Vaz and was a hit. We were stopped on the red carpet for 45 minutes, Rosato said. It was crazy!

Zarife Zgheib, fashion expert for Middle Eastern magazine Hia, thinks it’s important to separate the red carpet from the Croisette street style. Beyond the red carpet, there are plenty of people dressed and behaving like celebrities, who just want to be a part of it. People really kill to be here.