Fashion
Mother of the bride slammed for wearing $8,000 wedding dress – but there’s a simple explanation
Mother-of-the-bride is slammed for wearing an $8,000 white wedding dress on her daughter’s big day: ‘Oh my God, there’s a train too!’
- Thousands shocked after mum wore white dress to daughter’s wedding
- But an unrecognized cultural tradition explained the misstep
A mother has outraged thousands by wearing an $8,000 white wedding dress to her daughter’s wedding.
The dress went on sale on Facebook Marketplace immediately after the wedding, tagged “mother of the bride’s evening dress.”
Photos of the Norma and Lily Couture gown revealed a fitted bodice with intricate lace detailing and a train.
Many were stunned by the blatant disrespect for the bride – but others said the off-white design is typical for Lebanese mothers to wear to their child’s wedding.
The mother is also seen posing next to her daughter in a radiant white dress in the photos.
A mother shocked thousands by wearing an $8,000 white wedding dress to her daughter’s wedding
The photos were reposted on a popular “marriage shame” group.
‘$8,000 mother of the bride dress. . .’ the caption read. “Ma’am, it’s a wedding dress.
Many were immediately shocked at the sight.
“Oh my god there’s a train too,” one wrote.
‘I really thought it was a wedding dress. Ouch!’ said another.
A third was shocked by the price: “$8,000?! Oh, did all this audacity cost more? »
“You just know she was shopping for a wedding dress with her daughter and saw this dress and immediately bought it before anyone could stop her,” speculated a fourth.
Another wrote: “She wouldn’t be allowed at my wedding, I don’t care who she is.”
“My daughter would have killed me if I had bought this for her wedding,” a mother revealed.
The dress went on sale on the Facebook market immediately after the wedding, tagged “mother of the bride evening dress”
Some rushed to the defense of women – explaining the cultural tradition.
“It’s quite common for Lebanese mothers to wear white dresses like this to their daughter’s weddings,” one woman said.
She added, “Norma and Lily are one of the best Lebanese designers in the industry – I’m surprised she only paid $8,000 for it.”
A second sharing: “It’s a cultural thing in Lebanon. I have only attended one Lebanese wedding and was shocked when I saw the mother of the bride in a white dress. Where I come from is asking a bridesmaid for a strategic spill of red wine.
“It’s the same with Thai weddings,” another revealed. “I was horrified when my mother-in-law wore white – until I realized the groom’s mother followed a similar custom.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/real-life/article-12126775/Mother-bride-slammed-wearing-8-000-wedding-dress-theres-simple-explanation.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The S’African government plans to bring table tennis to schools after the ITTF event in Durban
- Mother of the bride slammed for wearing $8,000 wedding dress – but there’s a simple explanation
- Actor Hector Parra sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for corruption of minors
- Medtech Innovation Expo: UK Government launches National Medtech Strategy
- The refugee described losing his son and brother while fleeing
- Minimally invasive distal pancreatectomy offers an effective alternative for resectable pancreatic cancer
- Imran Khan’s party suffers massive resignations but is this an existential threat?
- Bollywood turns to film dubbing in Guatemala — The Indian Panorama
- Bolder than ever: Cannes fuses film and glamor in unofficial fashion week | Fashion
- Stock market today: Asian markets mixed as US government debt talks push to the brink of default
- What you need to know about tick-borne Powassan virus
- Donald Trump Jr. accidentally insults his father in failed attempt to tell DeSantis