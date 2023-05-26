Mother of the bride slammed for wearing $8,000 wedding dress – but there’s a simple explanation

A mother has outraged thousands by wearing an $8,000 white wedding dress to her daughter’s wedding.

The dress went on sale on Facebook Marketplace immediately after the wedding, tagged “mother of the bride’s evening dress.”

Photos of the Norma and Lily Couture gown revealed a fitted bodice with intricate lace detailing and a train.

Many were stunned by the blatant disrespect for the bride – but others said the off-white design is typical for Lebanese mothers to wear to their child’s wedding.

The mother is also seen posing next to her daughter in a radiant white dress in the photos.

The photos were reposted on a popular “marriage shame” group.

‘$8,000 mother of the bride dress. . .’ the caption read. “Ma’am, it’s a wedding dress.

Many were immediately shocked at the sight.

“Oh my god there’s a train too,” one wrote.

‘I really thought it was a wedding dress. Ouch!’ said another.

A third was shocked by the price: “$8,000?! Oh, did all this audacity cost more? »

“You just know she was shopping for a wedding dress with her daughter and saw this dress and immediately bought it before anyone could stop her,” speculated a fourth.

Another wrote: “She wouldn’t be allowed at my wedding, I don’t care who she is.”

“My daughter would have killed me if I had bought this for her wedding,” a mother revealed.

Some rushed to the defense of women – explaining the cultural tradition.

“It’s quite common for Lebanese mothers to wear white dresses like this to their daughter’s weddings,” one woman said.

She added, “Norma and Lily are one of the best Lebanese designers in the industry – I’m surprised she only paid $8,000 for it.”

A second sharing: “It’s a cultural thing in Lebanon. I have only attended one Lebanese wedding and was shocked when I saw the mother of the bride in a white dress. Where I come from is asking a bridesmaid for a strategic spill of red wine.

“It’s the same with Thai weddings,” another revealed. “I was horrified when my mother-in-law wore white – until I realized the groom’s mother followed a similar custom.”