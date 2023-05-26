Fashion
Elsa Hosk turns heads in a VERY revealing see-through dress as she attends the amfAR gala in Cannes
Elsa Hosk left little to the imagination in a very revealing see-through dress on Thursday as she attended the amfAR gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes.
The Swedish model, 34, flaunted her incredible figure in the off-the-shoulder white dress as she posed up a storm on the star-studded red carpet.
Her racy long-sleeved garment featured a large cutout showing her midriff and gathered detailing on the skirt.
She turned up the heat by flashing her toned legs through a large, ruffled front slit and added inches to her frame in a pair of coordinating heels.
Elsa opted for a pair of dazzling silver earrings and applied a flawless makeup palette to accentuate her beauty.
The runway star styled her long blonde tresses in a neat low bun to one side parting as she flashed her gorgeous smile at the cameras.
On Thursday, the prestigious amfAR Cannes gala took place at the legendary Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc Cap D’Antibes.
Queen Latifah hosted what is the hottest party at the annual Cannes Film Festival, raising millions for AIDS and HIV research and awareness.
Guests enjoyed musical performances by Halsey, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha and Gladys Knight, while sipping Clase Azul Gold and Reposado tequila from Mexico’s premier luxury liquor brand.
Clase Azul is Mexico’s premier brand of luxury spirits and the makers of Clase Azul Reposado that celebrity guests will sip at the party.
It retails from £220 and is available to buy at Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Harrods as well as the best bars, restaurants and members clubs around the world.
The chic amfaR gala also included a fashion show hosted by Carine Roitfeld and a fundraising auction by Simon de Pury.
The latest work by Cecily Brown – created especially for amfAR – and a work by Damien Hirst by Leonardo DiCaprio from 2016 were included in the auction.
Among the co-chairs of the amfAR Gala Cannes are Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Robert De Niro, Ethan Hawke, Scarlett Johansson, Milla Jovovich, Eva Longoria and Heidi Klum.
amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy.
In April 1983, Dr. Mathilde Krim and Dr. Joseph Sonnabend, along with Michael Callen and a few others in New York, founded the AIDS Medical Foundation (AMF).
It was the first private organization in the world dedicated to raising funds to support scientific and medical research on AIDS. His first research grants were awarded in 1984.
In September 1985, amfAR was created by uniting AMF with the like-minded National AIDS Research Foundation, which had been incorporated in California in August 1985.
Since then, amfAR has invested nearly $617 million in its programs and awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams around the world.
amfAR Gala Cannes has raised a cumulative total of more than $245 million for amfAR’s lifesaving AIDS research.
This extraordinary success has enabled the Foundation to make critical investments in research to bring it within reach of a cure for HIV.
amfAR’s investments in research have contributed to the development of antiretroviral drugs that are keeping millions alive and have helped eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV in many parts of the world.
What are AIDS and HIV?
What is AIDS?
AIDS stands for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.
It is a disease in which the body’s immune system breaks down and is unable to fight infections, called “opportunistic infections”, and other illnesses that take advantage of a weakened immune system.
What is HIV?
HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus.
It is the virus that causes AIDS. A member of a group of viruses called retroviruses, HIV infects human cells and uses the energy and nutrients provided by these cells to grow and reproduce.
Source: amfaR
