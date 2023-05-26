Model Elsa Hosk wears a Viktor & Rolf dress in Cannes





Former Victoria’s Secret angel and current supermodel Elsa Hosk did fashion well with one of her latest Cannes Film Festival outfits, if you ask me. Hosk showed up at a screening of The Passion of Dodin Bouffant in a crazy dress The Spring/Summer 2023 collection from Viktor & Rolfincredibly titled “Late Stage Capitalism Waltz”, and described as “an absurd take on a stereotypical couture ballgown for the 21st century”. The dress in question featured a light pink skintight bodice (which approximated Hosk’s skin tone, giving her a nude look as well), adorned with a full-size sky blue tulle ballgown, the bodice of which veers on the side of the dummy. screw up. Please forgive my poor description and see this piece for yourself: (Image credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty) Hosk’s look was designed by Daniel Michelwhile her doll makeup was courtesy of Hung Vanngoand her retro blonde bob was styled by Danielle Priano. Write on the dress on instagramthe Victoria’s Secret alum said, “Deeply honored to wear my favorite couture piece (for the first time on a red carpet) from @viktorandrolf’s shiniest prom dress collection “When I saw this dress parade down their catwalk I was blown away by how, as it twirled and moved, the dress looked so surreal and beautiful and even ugly at times and not only was it cuttable breath taking for me, but she also reminded me not to take fashion too seriously. “I know it had to be this dress. It was like a deconstructed rock and roll version of the very first dress I wore in Cannes and I just loved it. Well done team, thanks for having me Cannes, thank you to everyone who inspires me with their own style and peoples creations” Hosk’s model friends approved of her fashion choices. Behati Prinsloo wrote, “KILLED”, Martha Hunt said, “Unbelievable!” and Ashley Graham commented, “Queen of Cannes!!!!” No notes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/elsa-hosk-cannes-optical-illusion-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos