There was a Saurons Eye spotlight on UK daytime TV recently, and the atmosphere is a bit more zesty than the comfy sofa conversations of the 1980s and 90s. were just as comfortable. Despite the best efforts of some style authorities on morning shows tying up an unsuspecting Huddersfield woman in a statement belt and bangs, the Venn diagram between the ambrosial blandness of daytime TV and the presence of fashion never really met. That slowly changed with Holly Willoughby’s girl-next-door call; causing sold-out dresses and a collaboration with M&S. And with all eyes on who will take the top spot on This Morning now that Phillip Schofield is gone, it’s worth noting that some of the hottest men on TV today are actually pretty darn stylish. Dermot OLeary has co-presented the Friday edition of This Morning with Alison Hammond for some time now, and the 50-year-old (50!) still looks immaculate, sticking to a formula of polo shirts and from polo necks with perfectly neat and tailored trousers, often with pleats that elongate his petite waist. Take-out? Shirts don’t need to be so rigorously considered in men’s wardrobes; a luxurious, slim polo collar is ideal under a jacket, and a polo shirt with trousers is just as elegant. The other TV star in the sartorial ascent is Greg James, the dashing 37-year-old presenter of BBC Radio 1 Breakfast, who recently presented the Channel 4 reality series Rise and Fall. James makes the most of his 6ft 4in frame in slick suits by Edward Sexton and Thom Sweeney, and avoids looking fune the curse of towering height in dark colors by avoiding black and opting for soft, neutral tones and sharp detailing in its tailoring (note the exaggerated peak lapels and strong shoulders), while wearing suits in a more youthful, up-to-date way with t-shirts and sneakers.

