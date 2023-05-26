On top of the horizon with Jackson Wang and Louis Vuitton





After signing on as a brand ambassador earlier this year, Jackson Wang is at the forefront of Louis Vuitton’s new travel campaign, Horizon Never Ends. Before becoming the largest luxury fashion house in the world, Louis Vuitton was a workshop specializing in the manufacture of travel trunks. Last year, instead of the 200th anniversary of the founders, the brand organized an exhibition 200 trunks, 200 visionaries which served as a retrospective of their iconic trunks. And at the forefront of their latest travel campaign is singer, idol and creative director, Jackson Wang, photographed in Paris by Glen Luchford. Jackson got his start in fencing, where he was an athlete training for the Olympics. However, he gave up the sport to pursue his dream of becoming an artist. He first made a splash in the entertainment scene thanks to K-Pop group Got7, where he became a fan favorite for his outspoken and charming personality. He further expanded his repertoire as a solo artist, producer and even creative director of his own label, Team Wang. A multiple link, its recent partnership with the brand suits the rich heritage of the House. The Horizon Never Ends campaign sees Wang perched atop the Arc de Triomphe ready for adventure accompanied by Horizon luggage in the city of love. Designed by prolific industrial designer Marc Newson, the luggage has become a cult favorite for its ingenious design, durability and superior functionality. First released in 2016, the luggage is Newson’s most acclaimed product among the product sleuth he’s crafted since his appointment to revamp the brand’s travel line in 2014. The suitcase, crafted from ‘Ultra-lightweight molded mesh composite shells, is finished with natural cowhide leather. trim to honor the history of the Maison’s trunk making before being covered with a specially created Monogram or Damier canvas. A flexible, flat-bottom interior maximizes storage space, while the exterior offers miniature wheels with 360° directionality for easy mobility. Once you are done with this story about Louis Vuitton and Jackson Wang, click hereto catch up with our May 2023 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

