Peek-a-boo bras are the new nude dress in 2023





In case you haven’t heard, the (almost) bare dress is back, and it has been for a while – 2022 was even crowned the year of the bare dress by Vogue, so you know it’s serious . But like all trends, it twists, turns and takes different forms to stay relevant. A typical near-bare dress is usually marked by the absence of a bra, the presence of nipples, and perhaps skimpy pants (think Kate Moss in 1993 or Rose McGowan at the 1998 VMAs). The new nude dress, though? It’s just the opposite. Wearing our underwear exposed, and this time it’s not on our lower half (go away, whale tail). Emily Ratajkowski aboard the nude dress train in October 2022 / Getty Images for W magazine For a long time, the presence of a revealing strap or the accidental slipping of a well-hidden bra cup was considered a fashion faux pas. People have gone to great lengths for years to hide them and look like they’re not wearing any bras. In fact, those of us on the smaller side of DD have pretty much all ditched bras at some point during lockdown and considered them a banned item of clothing, no longer of any use. Now, in 2023, things have changed. In January this year, Fendi released a couture collection full of delicate braless dresses, with models sporting otherwise strapless looks suddenly hoisted up by their bra straps (or, rather, the bra straps look). -bra), with the peek-a-boo layer made of lingerie staples like silk and mesh, or delicate metal chainmail. Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 / Getty Images The peek-a-boo underlay has also been a staple of recent Miu Mius collections, with a small strapless bra layer often spilling over the tiny bra tops that match their viral miniskirt. Looks from these collections also made their way onto the red carpet, and a trifecta at Cannes officially certified the trend. First up was Euphoria star and new red carpet star Sydney Sweeney, who was pictured leaving the Martinez Hotel earlier this week in an elegant low cut miu miu dress. The dress was slightly less cut, however, by the obvious presence of a blue satin bra, protruding from the bust of the dress. Unlike the Fendi collection, Sweeney’s Peek-a-boo bra moment was clearly an actual bra under a dress, leading many to wonder if the look was a wardrobe malfunction. Wrong, TikTok commenters, do you also think Hotel Martinez is entirely devoid of mirrors or something? Rosing Huntington-Whiteley / Getty Images Next is a dress from the Fendi collection itself, worn by model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Wes Andersons Asteroid City screening. The graceful white dress featured one of Fendis’ woven chainmail stitched layers at the bust along with a matching clasp that joined the layers of the dress at her waist. Scarlett Johansson at the Asteroid City screening / Getty Images Then came Scarlett Johansson at the screening of the same film (a true incoming fashion megatrend, clearly) in a custom Prada number that showed off a layer of white bralette over her otherwise strapless powder pink satin gown. It wasn’t quite one of us who was going to have to change the timing, but it illustrates how quickly this look seeps onto the red carpet when it appeared in more casual form on Sweeney a few days before.

It’s also part of the idea: Exposed bras aren’t just a stylish new addition to wear under your coveted white tank top, they’re suddenly red carpet ready. Now used to seeing upper half underwear at black tie events, they can take center stage. It’s official: get ready to rock your day-to-night peek-a-boo bra moment, ladies.

