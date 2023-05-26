How Ariana Madix Dresses for Revenge – Rolling Stone

Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix has dressed for revenge for the past two months after news broke that Tom Sandoval, her boyfriend of nearly a decade, cheated on her with their friend and co-worker Raquel Leviss. From her stark red top and skirt combo she wore to the cast reunion, to her white cape dress she chose for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and even the viral moment online where she wore a 1-800-Boys-Lie tracksuit in paparazzi photos, Madix served up outstanding looks.

Madix stylist Emily Men is the mastermind behind these iconic fashion moments. Turns out, Madix’s clothes have more meaning than meets the eye: the reality TV star uses her clothes to tell a story.

Although their outfits have garnered a lot of attention and praise, Men hasn’t been working with Madix for too long. Men is not a full-time stylist; she’s a Los Angeles-based content creator with a background in styling and design. She attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising before working with Emmy Award-winning stylist Brenda Cooper, Rachel Zoe and stylist Joey Tierney who worked with cast members on MTV. The hills as well as Britney Spears on her “Oops I Did It Again” tour.

Now, Men is a full-time fashion influencer content creator. In October, a mutual friend connected Men to summer house‘s Lindsay Hubbard because the reality star needed help putting together a number of looks for BravoCon, Bravo’s annual convention where fans and talent come together to celebrate the reality network .

Ariana Madix Cheer

Impressed with her outfit choices, Madix asked Hubbard to hook her up to Men. The first time they worked together, the men helped Madix choose her outfit for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 photo shoot and title sequence; for the first, Madix wore a purple suit and skirt with feathered sleeves and for the second, she wore a green and blue colorblock dress. After learning that a date was set for the reunion taping, Madix reached out to Men in January to ask for his help. With a few potential ideas already vetted, they planned to meet in early March to solidify Madix’s form of meeting.

Scandoval went public about a week before Men and Madix were scheduled for a fitting. When Men read the news online, she told Madix that she would be happy to postpone or adapt, given the circumstances. But the March 23 reunion date remained in place, Madix told Men, and all eyes were on her as she filmed what would become one of the most anticipated reunions in Bravo’s history.

In light of this newfound attention, Men went back to the drawing board. She combed through the lookbooks and it didn’t take long for her to stumble upon a Monot skirt and top. The men had already seen model Elsa Hosk wear the outfit in white to the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, and she was intrigued to see the design in red.

“I saw it and I was like, ‘I think this is the perfect thing. The color was perfect because red is a color of passion, anger and revenge,” says Men. “It kind of gives off evil vibes and like she’s looking for blood.”

While the color itself was compelling for Men and Madix, the styling of the skirt and top combo was also appealing. According to Men, the style was simple, chic and edgy without being overtly sexy or super provocative.

“It’s a bold statement, but it’s not too difficult,” Men says. “It shows a lot of skin in the stomach area, but at the same time it still covers a lot because it has long sleeves and a loose maxi skirt. I feel like it was a perfect look for everyone fashion lover levels, not just for snobby fashionistas.All types of people and their tastes can love and appreciate it.

They nailed the look; everyone on the internet marveled at the revelation when Madix posted a picture of the full outfit on Instagram, including the Monot top and skirt, Jessica Simpson pumps and half a million dollar Shay diamonds, according to Men. The stylist says she thought the jewelry would also be a great statement-maker in the get-together and a fun way to “settle everything down”.

“I thought she would talk with her hands a lot and use her hands a lot, so I thought, ‘We should make sure she’s covered in diamonds,'” Men said. “So we made a bunch of stacked rings. When she cries on camera and holds her hands to her face, you can see all the bling on her fingers. We also put on a diamond ring with an A on her middle finger.

As a Bravo fan, Men was familiar with the format of reunion episodes and knew there might be scenes showing cast members getting ready backstage in the locker room before they were actually seated on stage in their evening dresses. This is what inspired her to also choose the now famous yellow Boys Lie tracksuit that Madix will wear before filming, which ended up being captured by cameras and separately by paparazzi. The hoodie is printed with “1-800-BOYS-LIE” on the front and “We’re sorry, the number you’re trying to call has changed” on the back.

“The tracksuit made a quiet statement because at first she was quiet in public, so I thought, ‘It’ll be cool when they film you talking and getting ready during the meeting,'” Men said. .

The men already owned the tracksuit itself. She had been a fan of the Boys Lie brand and the co-founders’ genesis story: Tori Robinson and Leah O’Malley, two best friends, started the clothing company after simultaneously going through breakups with their little ones friends who were also best friends. .

“There’s so many beautiful things out there and there’s all these opportunities to have these different looks, so it’s nice to put different designers in and share the love,” Men says.

Following the Vanderpump’s ruleThe Season 10 reunion was Madix’s appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in late April. Men wanted to approach this fashion choice differently; she knew the dress needed to be more conservative, and she also thought the look should reflect the different point in her life that Madix found herself in compared to when she filmed the reunion in March.

“For the reunion, we tapped into anger and revenge, so I thought, why don’t we do the polar opposite now because she was in such a better place and situation,” Men says. “So you go from evil, looking for blood, and now you’re not bothered, so the look is more like an angel, a princess vibe.”

The white cape dress is from Needle & Thread, a brand Men knows well as she has worked with them for years. Madix also wore Schutz platform shoes and her own minimalist jewelry so as not to distract from the rest of the look.

Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump pose on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on April 29, 2023. The Washington Post via Getty Images

To complete the trifecta of important fashion moments for the public, Men suggested Madix look into “funeral vibes” for her. Watch what’s happening live interview with Andy Cohen the night the season finale aired. Since there were “deaths in the Vanderpump Rules family,” as Men puts it, she wanted to go for a more dramatic piece, so she chose a black lace Alessandra Rich dress with Steve Madden heels.

“I thought it was the season finale, she was going to be Vanderpump’s last guest there for the season, and I felt like it was kind of like Sandoval and Raquel dying,” Men explains. “I feel like it’s also a good time where she can really have fun with fashion.”

In terms of accessories, Madix wore David Yurman rings and she also borrowed the men’s grandmother’s vintage earrings to complete her look. At first, she debated what type of jewelry was perfect for Madix to wear with the funeral dress; The men initially thought of a statement necklace, but it didn’t seem quite right. One day while at home, she was browsing through her own collection of personal jewelry and came across a pair of floral earrings her grandmother had given her nearly 70 years ago.

“At the time, the quality of things was much better. There’s just something different about vintage jewelry,” says Men. “So she wore my grandmother’s earrings, which was special for both of us. It meant something to me and it also meant something to her because Ariana lost her grandmother last year.

Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix, in her funeral dress, on “Watch What Happens Live”. Ralph Bavaro/Bravo via Getty

There is no single philosophy behind how men choose Madix looks. According to the stylist, the two have similar preferences and love the same brands, which makes it easy to match and choose outfits. Men says she focuses her attention on the brands and fashion lines she already enjoys using for herself and has relationships with, and also considers the profitability of the overall look; for example, if a dress is more expensive, she aims for a more accessible pair of shoes. Viewers and fans are obsessed with Madix’s looks, but Men isn’t dwelling on the internet’s endorsement or letting that affect his future fashion choices for the reality TV star.

“It’s exciting that everyone likes the way she dresses, but I like to keep my feet on the ground,” she says. “I think, ‘OK, well, everyone liked it. Now on to the next look.

For someone who accidentally fell into professional styling, Men has been dealing with Madix for the past two months. In addition to dressing her for the Vanderpump Rules meeting, White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Watch what’s happening live appearance, Men chose Madix’s outfits for press interviews, NBC Upfronts, and even some personal moments in Madix’s life like Coachella, where she was heavily photographed. Madix’s star is on the rise and there’s even more on the horizon for the men in terms of future events and engagements.

“We also have a trust and respect for each other where I can kind of gauge what I think she’ll like,” Men says. “I’ll see something and have that in mind as a favorite, and we’ll line up and generally agree.”

Not only is Men happy for Madix and the positive things happening in her life on a personal level because, according to Men, “she really deserves it”, but also because on a professional level, she has been an ideal client.

“She’s a dream client,” Men said. “She’s so open to anything and that’s really rare.”