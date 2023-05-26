Bad for business and the environment: Swedish fashion retailer blocks shoppers for excessive returns





Online fashion retailer Boozt AB says excessive returns are bad for business and the environment.

Swedish online fashion retailer Boozt AB blocked 42,000 customers for returning too many items. Announcing the move on Thursday, the retailer said excessive returns were too costly for the business and the environment. The multi-brand online store sells clothing and beauty products. According to company spokesperson Ask Kirkeskov Riis, customers who were locked indefinitely had returned items either because they weren’t right for them or because they regretted the purchase. These customers “repeatedly exploit the high service levels of free shipping and returns to the detriment of our business, other customers and the environmenthe adds. How much did the returns cost the planet? Blocked customers represent less than 2% of the more than 3 million customers on Boozt, but about 25% of the total return volume, Ask reveals. By suspending these accounts and reducing unnecessary returns, Boozt saved approximately 791 tons of CO2 in 2022, eliminating the need for around 600 delivery trucks for a year, he says. The e-commerce company is listed on NASDAQ and has over 1,200 employees. Boozt AB operates in several European countries. The environmental balance sheet of online purchases Unable to try on or test items online, shoppers are more likely to order many sizes and colors and then return items they don’t want. Online purchases therefore lead to a greater number of exchanges or Feedback than in-store purchases. Free returns have become the norm for large retailerswhich encourages this behavior. Each year, 3.5 billion products are income in the United States only. Optoro, a platform used to optimize returns, estimates that this leads to the release of 13 tonnes of CO2 into the environment as part of the returns process. More than 2 billion kilograms of these returned products end up in dumpbecause many companies don’t have the time or the technology to sort out damaged goods from those that were simply unwanted. Are returns a major problem in Europe? Some European countries have prohibited the destruction of usable returned products, such as electronic devices and clothes. However, online retailers can get around this by shipping items to countries that don’t have a ban. Europe’s largest online fashion retailer Zalando delivered over 250 million orders in 2021 alone. Of those, around half were returned. A recent survey that tracked items through the returns process found that these items are sometimes sent thousands of miles between return facilities, with some ending up in landfill, despite the retailer’s best efforts. promise climate-neutral yields. About 20 million returns end up directly in a waste incineration plant every year, according to a research group from the University of Bamberg in Germany. European online the buyers 18- to 24-year-olds returned the highest proportion of purchased items on the web in 2021, according to data from Statista. Of the six countries analyzed – the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Switzerland and Germany –Swiss had the highest online return rate at over 20%. A Retail Technology Show survey of over 1,000 UK shoppers found that the average customer returns 15% of items purchased online, with a rate closer to 30% for fashion returns. It also revealed that 6% of respondents had been banned by a brand for returning to series, while 15% of Gen Z shoppers were banned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/green/2023/05/26/bad-for-business-and-the-environment-swedish-fashion-retailer-blocks-shoppers-for-excessiv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos