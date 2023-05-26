FASHION-ing A Future With Eme Bassey: Revolutionizing African Fashion Marketing with 3D Virtual Influencers





The emergence of social media platforms, especially Instagram, has dramatically changed the game for online fashion commerce. As a result, many African fashion brands have adopted these channels as their primary marketing platforms and they have proven effective. However, with the growing number of fashion brands on these platforms, standing out has become a daunting task. In this article, I will explain how and why African fashion brands could leverage 3D virtual influencers to differentiate themselves in the highly competitive social commerce space. To gain online visibility, vendors consistently present their products in multiple relevant ways, highlighting the range of colors, sizes and styles. For this, traditional product photography may no longer be enough. These days, fashion sellers on Instagram are adopting new strategies, such as incorporating sketches and dances into their content, to attract more viewers and differentiate themselves from the competition. While this strategy has proven to be effective, it is also time consuming and may not be sustainable in the long term. Plus, if every brand adopts these tactics, it could end up being just another trend in the sea of ​​content. As you may have noticed, I love challenges, especially finding ways for African fashion brands to achieve two seemingly contradictory outcomes. For a while now, I’ve been focusing on how brands can stand out on global social commerce platforms without spending too much. This is a difficult problem to solve, because creating high-quality products requires a lot of time and money. I thought about this challenge until I came across a LinkedIn positionin regards tomojiradea 3D virtual African influencer. So first, what are 3D virtual influencers? 3D virtual influencers are digital characters that look and behave like real human models. They are created using 3D modeling software and can be animated using artificial intelligence. Why is a 3D virtual influencer like Mojirade exciting for the Nigerian fashion space? As an African fashion brand, hiring a 3D virtual influencer offers endless opportunities to stand out online and, with the right partner and collaboration, can also be profitable. Here are six benefits that a 3D virtual influencer can bring to an African fashion brand: Consistency With 3D virtual influencers, African fashion brands can ensure a consistent image and message across all marketing channels. Since these characters are not subject to human error, they can maintain consistency across the board. Accessibility 3D virtual influencers can help African fashion brands increase their global visibility and expand their customer base beyond the range of human influencers. Brands can personalize these influencers to appeal to a wider audience, such as highlighting different locations or celebrating national events. Additionally, virtual influencers have the potential to be more inclusive, as brands can create digital personas to represent a diverse range of body types, races, and more. Flexibility Unlike human influencers, 3D virtual influencers are always available and brands can use them for different types of content, including product launches, campaigns, and collaborations. They can also be programmed to perform various actions, such as dancing or posing, to make content more engaging. Increased creativity African fashion brands can leverage 3D virtual influencers to stretch the boundaries of product creativity. It is easier to achieve design variations and dynamism in virtual environments. They can also adapt content to design themes beyond the limits of real factors such as location, weather, etc. Profitable African fashion brands can cut costs by using 3D virtual influencers rather than hiring human models. They eliminate the need for physical photoshoots, which can be expensive and time-consuming to organize. More importantly, the cost model for virtual influencers, measured by time and attendance, is more granular than for human influencers, giving brands the flexibility to scale their costs accordingly. Insight With 3D virtual influencers, African fashion brands can test market response to their designs before investing in mass production. With this strategy, they can minimize dead inventory, increase margins, and ultimately improve profitability. How can an African fashion brand access a 3D virtual influencer? Truth be told, local 3D virtual influencer options are limited, and the expense of setting up an in-house influencer can be prohibitive. My recommended approach for African fashion brands is to engage in a revenue share partnership with a 3D agency instead of hiring one. The 3D agency would create 3D renderings of the brand’s designs on models, which the brand could then use for pre-sales. In this collaboration, the 3D agency would receive a commission per sale while the brand produces and ships the garments and retains the profits. *** To thrive in the fiercely competitive online market, African fashion brands need to do more than showcase their products. Their goal should be to create a unique brand experience that resonates with their target audience. By adopting innovative technologies such as 3D virtual influencers, brands can minimize the time spent on content creation while standing out from competitors and providing customers with an exceptional brand experience.

Do Bassey Eme is a veteran of the African fashion industry. She is confident in the global potential of African fashion and believes that optimizing value chains will be key to this mission. Eme is currently a partner at FashOps, a fashion business strategy and operations firm, and co-founder of Uforo, a social commerce tool for fashion businesses. Connect with her at https://eme-bassey.com/.

