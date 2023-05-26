At the heart of the Oxford fashion scene: the designers of the Fashion Gala

Trinity’s second Tuesday becomes a major date in the calendar of the Oxford fashion scene, host of the now annual Fashion Gala. At this year’s event, guests witnessed a showcase of fashion shows from some of Oxford’s most promising young designers. Looks ranged from floor-length dresses and graphic trench coats to sleek blazers and tartan two-pieces. For some, it was the second time they presented their work at the Fashion Gala, while for others it was the first time their creations were exhibited publicly.

I spoke to some of the Fashion Gala designers, who told me about their experience in the world of fashion and design, their pieces for this year’s gala, and where they find their inspiration.

Thomas Keball

Thomas is a sophomore reading English at Lincoln College, but has a long-standing interest in the visual, having completed a preparatory year in art, during which he began to work closely with art. textile. Her love for fabrics and her skill in sewing only grew more and more from there. Chances are you’ve come across some of his works before; Thomas is an Oxford fashion veteran. In addition to the Gala, he has been involved in student plays, working as a costume designer for the Storm at the Oxford Playhouse in Hilary 2023, and he’s styling for Mitigating circumstances this term.

At last year’s gala, Thomas says, he made and presented his first proper outfit – a Battenberg cake-inspired dress. If that’s not delicious enough, this year he brought five creations to the gala, influenced by the teatime aesthetic. The designs were all linked by the theme of heritage and Britain; identity is at the heart of Thomas’ designs. Asked about his fashion inspirations, Thomas cited designers like Mimi Wade, Martine Rose and Grace Bonner, and expressed particular interest in the collaboration between Louis Vuitton and the late Virgil Abloh – he finds plenty of influences everywhere. And he certainly brought these interests together in his designs. Through quintessential British imagery (including a scone print top), it explores what it means to be English – who is allowed to be English, who looks English, who doesn’t have the English air. He incorporated a range of materials including tartan, lace and bows – quite in a fitting homage to Vivienne Westwood. While the theme of identity is at the heart of Thomas’ designs, he emphasizes that he also wants his work to be light. Fashion is an art form, but it’s fun, he tells me. He was very keen to have the process collaborate with the models who wore his designs on the runway, which he sees as a chance to show the person and the clothes at the same time.

Rose Morley

Rose is studying Geography at St Edmunds Hall and is in her second year – not only of her degree, but also of showcasing her dressmaking skills at the Fashion Gala. Known for her vibrant and eye-catching pieces, Rose last year created an elegant black dress made from torch-burnt aluminum accessories that turned heads.

This year’s piece was no less daring – a long fuchsia dress, which Rose modeled herself, with a gravity-defying bun, powdered makeup and a bright pink lip. She describes her dress as utterly luxurious in a shocking pink satin, which is a delight to look at but rather terrifying to stick a needle in. I, for one, am glad she overcame that fear to deliver what was a spectacular runway look. Rose explains that the idea for the dress came from imagining what would happen if Kylie Jenners Schiaparelli’s lion dress came through the mind and designs of Frieda Kahlo. The makeup, which is frankly a work of art in its own right, is inspired by Pat McGrath’s unmistakable Spring 2007 and Fall 2009 Christian Dior looks. Meanwhile, the luscious bun nods to Marie Antoinette’s delights, in that the hair is a bit in the air, literally. Rose lifts the bottom of her skirt to show me a pair of delicate cream Mary Janes, which finished off the delicacy of this 18th century royal look with a maximalist twist.

Rose explains that her mother is one of her inspirations in all things fashion, giving her a childhood of going to school in period costumes for World War II dress-up day or the World Book Day that sparked the joy of dressing up. Her joy of dressing up is very palpable in the deliciously adventurous looks she has brought to us for two years in a row.

Olivia Tajo

Olivia designed and made four pieces for this year’s fashion gala, the first time she has exhibited her designs in Oxford. Now in her second year studying English at Wadham, Olivia has ventured into the Oxford fashion scene with a bang – as well as the this Trinity Gala, she also designs the costumes for the fifth week play by Elspeth Rogers. The House. However, Olivia has long been involved in fashion design; they tell me how they started sewing as an extracurricular activity when they were younger, because it was the only alternative to the dreaded sports option. What started out as a casual hobby soon became an avid interest. She leafed through magazines and was particularly drawn to couture designs, which she then sought to imitate in her couture.

The two dresses Olivia made for the Gala, they tell me, were based on Givenchy couture from 1999, with a distinct floral, mid-summer vibe, indeed suited to the warmer days we enjoy now that we are in the sunniest term of the year. Long-term use of clothing is something Olivia takes to heart, as she explains that she tries to maximize the wear and tear of a garment before giving it away. Indeed, Olivia made one of the dresses from old sheets, explaining that they really admired the pattern of the sheets and so they thought they couldn’t let it go to waste. And she made good use of it. Her goal with the dress was to make it to some extent a visual trick, seeming impossible to pull off (although she admits it was difficult, but not impossible). Olivia’s second dress also played with the notion of illusion, having found inspiration in an unlikely place: her school library. There, in the middle of the bookshelves, Olivia was intrigued by the book roses made by the school librarian, then sought to apply a similar technique to making clothes, experimenting with folding fabric to create an origami effect. .

Lottie Olivier

After modeling at last year’s Gala, Lottie has become eager to bring her own design to this year’s showcase. A third-year chemistry student at Lincoln, Lottie is an expert in clothing, with an unconventional way of designing; She tells me she don’t follow patterns when [she] TO DO[s] clothes, but has a more freestyle approach. Whether she plays by fashion rules or not, her Gala look did it all. Nodding distinctly to the aesthetics of fairy tales and magic, Lottie created an ethereal piece consisting of a pale blue dress with leafy strappy sleeves and yellow and red rosebuds. The most impressive element of the design, however, were the wings, made of real twigs, flowers and leaves, a dazzling collage crafted from materials from the natural world. Much like real fairy wings, the construction of the Lotties was tricky; indeed, she tells me that she initially wanted to make the wings only with sticks, but structurally it was going to be difficult.

She cites pantomimes and theater as a point of interest for her and an influence on her dramatic style of design. Her fascination with the aesthetics of fairies stems in part from a book she read as a child, in which the fairies’ clothes were made of flowers. On top of that, Lottie found inspiration in the movie Maleficent, notably the magnificent black horns of the eponymous character. Lottie explains that, like the horns on Maleficents, she wanted the wings in her design to look like they were almost growing out of my back, organically springing out from the rest of the design.

Back on the COVID-19 lockdown, Lottie tells me she transformed old curtains her grandmother gave her as a joke into a piece she recently wore to Glitterball. Similar to Olivia reusing old sheets, it rings true to the gala theme, buy less, choose well, with an emphasis on using what you already have to create spectacular outfits. It’s exciting to see designers’ creativity fueled by seemingly mundane, everyday objects.

Beth Eames

Outside of college – she’s working on a doctorate in engineering at Balliol – Beth is known among her friends for making her own clothes. Whether it’s an Oxford ball, a night out or a business meeting, Beth tells me her friends often come up to her with requests for pieces for various occasions – and with good reason. Beth tells me that she has had a passion for making clothes since she was a child, learned to sew as a pre-teen, and quickly developed an obsession with having a sewing machine. A pattern-drawing course she took turned out to be important because, she tells me, creating her own pattern was very important to her at this point, so that I could do things that I really loved at the time. instead of having to use pre-made patterns. Making her own prom dress was another exciting step for Beth.

At the fashion gala, Beth showcased a sophisticated set of six of her evening wear-inspired pieces. The feminine looks, Beth tells me, are each made from 2 yards of Liberty London silk. One of the dresses is based on a commercial model, which Beth then modified and added slits and other customization details. The designs are made from different prints that I have loved and become obsessed with, and from fabrics that feel as good as they look. She also made a matching linen suit, a piece that draws its inspiration from the chic elegance of business attire. The masculine look, a matte silk shirt, looks more everyday, but that doesn’t make it any less chic – Beth is an expert at marrying comfort and style.

Indeed, comfort is one of Beths top priorities when making clothes. The urge to create her own second-hand clothes came from frustration at the difficulty of finding dresses for black tie events that were both beautiful and comfortable to wear. Making her own clothes means Beth can focus on creating pieces that perfectly suit her taste and figure. The result is beautifully original designs; she doesn’t have to worry about arriving at a ball or anywhere else and ending up in the same dress as someone else, or worrying about a low neckline or too low a sleeve. tight or too loose.

These five designers offered a wonderfully varied range of pieces for the Gala. Each of them is at a different stage of their fashion journey, and it’s nice to see that the Fashion Gala gives them a venue to showcase their creativity in Oxford. The guests of the evening itself matched the designers’ enthusiasm for fashion, arriving in a range of outfits of varying levels of extravagance and responding vividly to the catwalk event. The atmosphere was exuberant, gratifying moreover for the twenty designers who took part in the Gala this year.