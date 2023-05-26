Fashion designer creates dream prom dress for Buffalo student





“I always felt like I wasn’t good enough. It was important to me to make sure another woman didn’t feel like that,” Daykeyla McGee said.

BUFFALO, NY By day, Daykeyla McGee is an accountant at National Fuel and a single mother of two. At every moment, she follows her passion: fashion design. “It’s not easy. I literally go from job to job every day,” Daykeyla said. Daykeyla creates wearable art from her loft in Buffalo. Her couture lines graced the runways of London and Paris Fashion Weeks, and they were seen on the pages of Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan magazines in Europe. She even made a dress for actress Tiffany Haddish and delivered it to her personally. “I always find myself chasing that dream dress,” Daykeyla said. “I haven’t quite got there yet because as an artist, I always say to myself, ‘I can do better. I always strive to outdo myself.'” Daykeyla first became interested in fashion design when she was at McKinley High School in Buffalo, when she said she was teased and shamed because of her weight. “I suffered from low self-esteem because of the bullying I experienced because I always felt like I wasn’t good enough. It was important for me to m making sure another woman didn’t feel that, or that when she felt it, I kind of made her feel better. That’s where my motivation comes from,” Daykeyla said. . That’s what makes Daykeyla’s latest dress so special. National Fuel held a contest for students at Buffalo to ask Daykeyla to design a prom dress for them for free. Ticara, senior at Hutch Tech, wrote a touching essay and won. Now she is working with Daykeyla to create the dress of her dreams. “It’s really, really exciting and I’m really thankful for it all,” Ticara said. Daykeyla said the dress had all the trappings: beading, florals, silk, canvas, boning and more and estimates it could be worth over $3,000 in the end. “We want to reward someone like that who is in a struggle but persevering,” she said. Daykeyla was once in these shoes herself. She is a mother of 15 and 10 year old boys. She became pregnant with her first son just before starting at Columbus College of Art and Design. She didn’t let that stop her and still graduated in less than 4 years. So now she pays for it with a dress and inspires others step by step. “It’s like a real Cinderella moment and I’m on the Fairy Godmother team,” Daykeyla said. The team also includes custom hairstyles, makeup and jewelry, all donated by local vendors as part of this National Fuel program. Ticara’s ball is June 9 and Channel 2 will reveal this Cinderella moment after the big day. As Daykeyla works to create that perfect dress, she has other big dreams. She works on a ready-to-wear line and she says she would like to bring high fashion to Buffalo by hosting a Met Gala-type event in the queen city one day. To learn more about Daykeyla and her fashion line, Click here. Email her at [email protected]. Follow her on facebook here And Instagram here. For more on National Fuel’s prom dress giveaway, see the story below.

