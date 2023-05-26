The 2023 Cannes Film Festival was the year of see-through, see-through dresses – WWD





The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is not only a stage for films and cinema in general, but also for head-turning fashion moments. Of all the trends that dominated festival fashion this year, the veil was popular. Many attendees embraced the sheer details with their dresses on the red carpet. Here, WWD takes a closer look at the inspired looks that appeared at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Pom Klementieff Pom Klementieff at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Michael Buckner for Variety Pom Klementieff brought bondage-themed details to a see-through outfit at the start of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16, wearing a shimmering purple Versace dress. The ensemble incorporated luxurious faux leather detailing and a sheer panel-style bodice. Abbey Lee Abbey Lee at the ‘Monster’ screening and red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Michael Buckner for Variety For the “Monster” screening and the May 17 red carpet, Abbey Lee paired sheer detailing with monochrome dressing in a Saint Laurent gown. Her dress details included a fully sheer top with a ruffled neckline and a fitted skirt. The model and actress accessorized her look with a gold armband and a black chain handbag. Irina Sheikh Irina Shayk at the red carpet of the screening of “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Cannes. Michael Buckner for Variety At the screening and red carpet of “Killers of the Flower Moon” on May 20, Shayk arrived wearing a dark blue 1984 Giorgio Armani gown. The plunging ensemble cinched her at the waist and featured a tiered skirt in the shape of a ballerina. Eva Herzigova Eva Herzigova at the Kering Women in Motion dinner. Michael Buckner for Variety At the Kering Women in Motion dinner on May 21, Eva Herzigova kept things classic in a Saint Laurent dress. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured completely sheer detailing, which the model paired with black panties and gold jewelry. Sabrina Dhowre Elbe Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet. Getty Images Sabrina Dhowre Elba added a whimsical touch to a sheer dress as she attended the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet wearing Elie Saab Couture. The dress featured a sheer flesh-colored bodice with crystal embellishments and a skirt adorned with baby blue and dusty pink fabric. Jessica Wang Jessica Wang on the “Firebrand (The Queen’s Game)” red carpet. Getty Images Jessica Wang made a statement as she arrived in a fiery red carpet number “Firebrand (The Queen’s Game)”. By LaQuan Smith, the sheer dress incorporated dramatic ruffle detailing along her shoulders and skirt. Brie Larson Brie Larson at the Kering Women in Motion dinner. Michael Buckner for Variety Brie Larson opted for a Chanel dress with floral details and a sheer black cape shawl for the Kering Women in Motion dinner on May 20. Larson, whose last role was in the Fast and Furious film “Fast X”, was dressed by stylist Samantha McMillen for the festival events. Claire Holt Claire Holt at the ‘Club Zero’ screening and red carpet. Michael Buckner for Variety Claire Holt, known for her aquatic role in the 2000s series “H2O,” wore a Rasario maxi dress to the “Club Zero” screening and red carpet on Monday. Showcasing her growing baby bump, the dress featured shimmering silver straps across her chest and waist, with a sheer black base and slim skirt. Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale at the ‘Le Pot au Feu’ screening and red carpet. Michael Buckner for Variety Kate Beckinsale wore an all-beaded light green romper with a taffeta overskirt from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2023 couture collection. The romper featured dazzling bead embellishments that adorned her shoulders, chest, and parts of her torso, with a sheer base. Eva Longoria Eva Longoria at the 29th amfAR Gala in Cannes. Michael Buckner for Variety Eva Longoria added sheer details to the all-black outfit at the amfAR gala on Thursday, wearing a black Ashi Studio dress with a completely sheer lower half. The top of Longoria’s dress included shiny black embellishments adorning her shoulders and neckline. Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio at the 29th amfAR Gala in Cannes. Michael Buckner for Variety Alessandra Ambrosio embraced total glamor in an ornate Celtic-inspired sheer Dundas halter neck dress and a nude silk tulle gown. The model paired her ensemble, which also featured a plunging neckline and high center slit, with a white feather shawl.

