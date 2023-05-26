Ebanie Bridges Drives Fans Crazy With Post-Dress Dress She Pranked Conor McGregor About





Ebanie Bridges loved the outfit she wore to Katie Taylor’s fight so much that she decided to wear it again. On Thursday, ‘The Blonde Bomber’ uploaded a clip of herself, presumably taken before traveling to Dublin to watch last Saturday’s fight where she tangled with Conor McGregor. 5 Bridges loved the dress she wore at Taylor vs Cameron Credit: Twitter: @EbanieBridges The scintillating video caught the attention of Bridges Instagram followers as it garnered nearly 33,000 likes and countless comments in less than 24 hours. A fan replied: The beautiful goddess and queen. Another added: I can’t date a girl like you Ebanie Bridges I will always have a problem. Always need to wear gloves. However, the most popular comment on the post referred to the now infamous meeting of the IBF bantamweight champions with McGregor who sat in the front row after sponsoring Taylors first-ever professional fight in Ireland. Everyone is trying to look behind to see if we can spot McGregor, which earned a laughing emoji response from Bridges. 5 Bridges and McGregor were two of many stars who came out for the big fight Credit: Twitter: @ebaniebridges 5 The 36-year-old is back in training but wanted to take a moment to admire her dress Credit: @ebanie_bridges – instagram The 36-year-old had fun with photos of her and McGregor and even implored fans to comment on them asking them to come up with funny captions. When a fan suggested he looked like he was manhandling you in every photo, the 9-1 boxer jokingly replied: I felt like he was ngl [not going to lie] Lol. As Bridges tries to remind her fans of her stunning dress from Saturday night, she’s actually in Philadelphia training with welterweight contender Jaron Ennis ahead of her next fight. The Australian, who recently offered Leeds United players free access to her OnlyFans page if they remain in the Premier League, has spent the past five months recovering from hand surgery. Bridges trainer Mark Tibbs has revealed she is aiming to fight again this summer. She hurt her hand, but she had surgery and she’s starting to come back to the gym. I expect her to fight in July,” he told talkSPORT. 5 The post comes after she joked about being ‘manhandled’ by McGregor Credit: @EbanieBridges – Twitter 5 Bridges is gearing up for a fight this summer

