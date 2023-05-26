David Samuel Kos’ living room is a haute couture-inspired oasis





welcome toWant room,a series where we interview interesting people about a favorite room in their home. From minimalist living rooms to vibrant kitchens, we’ve focused on the best features of the most enviable rooms. As founder ofHouse Ko, interior designer David Samuel Ko has accomplished a long list of feats in a short time. Through his eponymous company, the multidisciplinary designer has spearheaded some of his most notable projects to date, from reinventing a nursery for Hilary Duff to working on a host of commercial and residential projects (Frankie Bikinis, a law firm in Studio City, etc.), David is already off to an impressive start. But even as a professional interior designer, her biggest struggle has been managing her own space. When you spend so much time and energy maximizing other people’s vision, it can be difficult to execute your own ideas on your own. David recalls how when he moved into his 1,500 square foot apartment in Los Angeles, it was the first time he was truly able to create the antithesis of his family’s home in the Bay Area. I feel like my space is [like that] because my parents’ house is full of stuff they’ve accumulated and tons of plants, he said on a Zoom call. At one point our house felt like a jungle and it felt like living in the Rainforest Cafe. Now with my own space, I want everything intentionally placed. The Davids lounge at the entrance includes a low vintage wooden bench frommid century LA. He places his beloved coffee table books, a bare tree, and custom artwork on the wall above. Photo: Paige Powell Before the big move, David lived in a one-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Brentwood for three years. It was great for a while. That is, until it wasn’t anymore, and finally he felt it was time for a change of scenery. His search for a new place soon landed him in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom situation right in the heart of Studio City, conveniently surrounded by hip cafes and quaint neighborhood gems. In addition, its new building has amenities: an integrated swimming pool and designated parking spaces which, if you did not know it before, are essential to living comfortably in the City of Angels.

