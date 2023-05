Eva Longoria is almost naked in a transparent dress at the Cannes Film Festival 2023

This star’s looks just keep getting hotter. Eva Longoria stepped out in yet another sexy outfit at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival today, wearing a nude Elie Saab Couture dress with a shimmering silver and white overlay as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of ‘The Old Oak”. The ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress, 48, looked amazing as she sported the figure-hugging, sheer dress at the glitzy event, with the piece featuring a sheer bottom layer with braided and sequin detailing on the back. above. The back of her dress featured a long, ornately embellished train that swept behind her as she ascended the famous film festival staircase and flashed the side cutouts near her hips. Longoria looked in high spirits as she enjoyed the premiere. CG pictures Her dramatic train trailed behind her as she posed for photos. AFP via Getty Images The side of the star’s dress featured sheer cutouts. CG pictures Longoria wore her hair in a loose bun with tendrils framing her face, accessorized with diamond earrings. Her red carpet moment follows a week of sexy looks at Cannes from the “Ugly Betty” actress. Earlier today, the actress wore another head-turning outfit, stepping out in a sleeveless lavender All mini ($763, originally $1,090) as she left the glamorous Hotel Martinez to promote L’Oreal as a beauty brand ambassador. She wore a short purple dress and clear heels earlier today. CG pictures Longoria wore Ashi Studio Haute Couture to the amfAR gala last night. WireImage The actress looked ready for summer in a white blouse and skirt combo on Wednesday. CG pictures For more Page Six style… The high neck dress that showed off plenty of leg featured a circular cutout at the hip and a faux wrap front as well as ruched detailing at the shoulder. Last night, Longoria sported another sheer cut when she wore a black Ashi Studio Haute Couture outfit to the amfAR 2023 gala, featuring the heavily beaded long-sleeved gown with a black bodysuit underneath. The ‘Tell it Like a Woman’ star also put on a show Wednesday when she wore a crisp white blouse and maxi skirt with a high slit to discuss her directorial debut for the film Flamin Hot. Looks like she’s ready to do the Can-can dance at Cannes with her looks this week.

