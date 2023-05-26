OVS improves denim with Adriano Goldschmied and new dye technology – Sourcing Journal





Italian clothing brand OVS is stepping up its assortment of men’s and women’s jeans this fall with the help of Adriano Goldschmied. “The Godfather of Denim”, who earned the moniker for his work at Diesel, Replay, Gap 1969, Agolde, AG and more, developed the collection alongside the OVS team. Goldschmied was driven to deliver fashion driven designs, unique take on trends and high quality products aimed at a younger consumer population. For women, the collection will emphasize volume with cargo, culotte and wide leg silhouettes. The classic five-pocket selvedge jeans will be highlighted for men. The denim collection was also designed with sustainability in mind. The most important innovation is the introduction of Blue Infinity, the dyeing process of the Pakistani company Crescent Bahhuman which allows up to 62% water savings compared to conventional dyeing methods using indigo as well a significant reduction in energy consumption and CO. 2 emissions. OVS will test the dye technology exclusively for the Italian market for the Fall/Winter 2023 and Spring/Summer 2024 SS24 seasons. SVO Fall 2023 “Every year, OVS manufactures and sells around six million pairs of jeans, and together with Adriano Goldschmied, we want to further improve the quality of our denim,” said Stefano Beraldo, CEO of OVS. “Goldschmied, who revolutionized techniques and styles in the denim industry, will enrich OVS with his experience and bring his culture to the company. With it, we will reach higher levels of experimentation, not only in terms of fashion content, but above all in terms of sustainability. Blue Infinity complements other resource-saving measures that OVS takes in its denim production. Having achieved first place in the Global Fashion Transparency Index in 2021 and 2022, the company measures CO 2 emissions and water consumption of its products and purchases 100% of its cotton from recycled, organic or BCI sources. In April, it welcomed its first products made with traceable organic cotton grown in Sicily. Since 2019, 100% of its denim is made without potassium permanganate. OVS uses worker-safe treatments, such as laser technology or biodegradable enzymes, to create the distressed denim effect. State-of-the-art dyeing processes that improve color absorption and high-efficiency water treatment systems have enabled the company to minimize water consumption. In April, OVS partnered with Italian chemical company Officina39 to develop the first Re-Up project, an initiative to recycle unsold t-shirts and jeans. Inspired by the work of Jackson Pollock, the garments were decorated with drips and splashes of color made with Officina39’s circular Recyrom paint.

