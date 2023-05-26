Fashion
Nordstrom Memorial Day Sale 2023
Between family barbecues and pool parties, you can save a lot of money this holiday weekend, especially in Nordstroms Semi-annual sale. Whether you are shopping on the Nordstrom mobile app or visit the retailers website, you’ll find up to 60% off all kinds of designer clothes, home goods, and other best-selling items. Nordstrom’s Memorial Day sale is in full swing right now (running through June 5). And it’s definitely worth a look.
This annual sale event kicks off the start of summer and includes discounts on over 30,000 items. Among the main gains to be found are 30% off Tory Burchs Jelly Bubble Slides20% off classic Ray-Bans Aviator glasses and hydro bottles 24 oz water bottle suitable for travel for only $35. Check out more of the top picks from Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale (aka Memorial Day sale) below, or use these quick links to browse.
The Best of Nordstrom’s Semi-Annual Sale
For even more savings opportunities, visit our Memorial Day Coupon Page to discover offers from some of our favorite brands.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-personal-shopper/2023/05/26/nordstrom-half-yearly-sale/
