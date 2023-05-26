Nordstrom Memorial Day Sale 2023





Between family barbecues and pool parties, you can save a lot of money this holiday weekend, especially in Nordstroms Semi-annual sale. Whether you are shopping on the Nordstrom mobile app or visit the retailers website, you’ll find up to 60% off all kinds of designer clothes, home goods, and other best-selling items. Nordstrom’s Memorial Day sale is in full swing right now (running through June 5). And it’s definitely worth a look. At the semi-annual Nordstrom sale, you’ll find over 30,000 markdowns on top designer items. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILERS This annual sale event kicks off the start of summer and includes discounts on over 30,000 items. Among the main gains to be found are 30% off Tory Burchs Jelly Bubble Slides20% off classic Ray-Bans Aviator glasses and hydro bottles 24 oz water bottle suitable for travel for only $35. Check out more of the top picks from Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale (aka Memorial Day sale) below, or use these quick links to browse. The Best of Nordstrom’s Semi-Annual Sale Tory Burchs colorful Bubble Jelly Slides were the it shoe of the summer last year, and luckily the designer has continued the style for this year. Grab a nice pair now for 30% off while the size selection is good. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Summer is all about lightweight pants and this pair of soft linen joggers from Caslon is comfortable and chic. It comes in four colors, including black, hunter green, and navy, all of which are on sale right now. Mansur Gavriel is known for his buttery leather bucket bag, ideal for cross-body wear and chic for summer days and nights. Right now, you can take $238 off the regular price. Perfect for weekend lounging and anytime lounging, the popular Velor Wrap Robe from Skims is currently 50% off and still available in nearly every size and color. This pick is light yet fluffy, making it ideal for chilly summer mornings. Perfect for work or the weekend, Mavis polo shirts are a staple in men’s summer wardrobes. It’s already cheap, and now it’s an extra 29% off, making it a great deal not to be missed, especially if you need a Father’s Day gift. Herschel Supplys nylon duffel bags are trending among influencers, and this unisex pick is perfect for holding all your gear on the go. It comes in a rugged ivy green if that’s more your taste too. Just in time for weddings and parties, Nordstroms top-rated dress shirts are on sale, including this fitted style that pairs well with jeans or a suit. You can pick up a few for less than $50 each now. Whether you’re hitting the pool, beach or backyard, Nike’s best-selling Victori sports slides keep your feet cool. There are no switchbacks to worry about when you’re feeling lazy (it’s summer after all). Right now, the slides are only $28. Available in bright, summery colors, you can’t argue with the usefulness of a Hydro Flask. These reusable, dishwasher safe water bottles are not only super trendy right now, they are also extremely functional. They’ll keep hot liquids hot for up to six hours or your favorite beverages cold for up to 24 hours. These classic Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses are made in Italy and have a retro chic look. They are unisex, perfect for both men and women and offer 100% UV protection. At 20% off, these sunglasses are a must-have for sunny days. This ultra-modern looking electric coffee bean grinder comes in matte white and has a 2.20 pound grind capacity with 11 grind settings. By the way, this pick also makes a great hostess gift. You need to keep the kids safe this summer, and this rash guard from Zella (Nordstroms’ stellar house brand) definitely does the trick. It features built-in sun protection and a loose fit for easy on and off. At $19 you can stock up. For even more savings opportunities, visit our Memorial Day Coupon Page to discover offers from some of our favorite brands.

