Princess Beatrice’s $175 floral tea dress and sharp white blazer delight fans





Princess Beatrice nailed effortless spring fashion yet again, pairing a floral tea dress with a sharp white blazer and matching belt for a chic dinner date in London. Princess Beatrice has again gone into overdrive with her enviable royal wardrobe. The Princess of York stopped by the National Gallery in London on Thursday evening, joining other public figures for a special dinner to mark the UK launch of digital lifestyle brand, The Hill House Home. The 34-year-old’s appearance comes just days after she visited the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on behalf of her sister Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second child. Never one to disappoint in the style department, Princess Beatrice looked radiant in a pink and white floral tea dress as she mingled with guests at the iconic Ocher restaurant. Officially called ‘The Daphne’, the women’s dress features a red vine pattern and sells for £175. It also has practical pockets, ruffled sleeves and a scoop neckline. (Image credit: Getty) Beatrice accessorized the 100% cotton dress with a simple white belt, a white chain blazer at $440 per Alice and Olivera gold and brown clutch, and a pair of Kurt Geiger bare heels. She hopped on the jewelry (Bea doesn’t have pierced ears!) and wore her chestnut hair slicked back for a classic finish. As for her makeup, the princess kept it light with a dash of black eyeliner and a touch of lip gloss. Royal fans were quick to rave about Beatrice’s latest ensemble on Instagram, with one person even hailing it as “her best outfit ever.” “This is such a cute look! Very well styled,” wrote another impressed follower. This is not the first time that Beatrice has worn the stunning short white jacket. In May 2022, she paired the statement blazer with an ivory A-line mini skirt and electric blue heels to attend the Alice & Olivia store opening in London. (Image credit: Getty) Princess Beatrice’s love of sparkly blazers seems to have been inherited from her mother, the Duchess of York. (Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Sarah Ferguson is also known to adore tailored outerwear, regularly stepping out in embellished jackets with pointed shoulders and embellished details.

