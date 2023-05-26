Fashion icon Tina Turner | Africanews





A singer, a performer, a mother, it’s all true. Tina Turner was also a fashion icon. The Swiss-American superstar who died on Wednesday had many trademarks. Her growling contralto, her bold smile and her strong cheekbones, in addition to the muscular and fast legs that she did not hesitate to show off and her style. Jacqueline Springer, curator at Africa & Diaspora: Performance at the Victoria & Albert Museum breaks down Turner’s visual identity “I think what’s really interesting about Tina Turner’s visual identity is that she swings depending on what decade we’re in.” “So when you think of the 1960s, you think of these shift dresses, when you think of the 1970s, you think of this Bob Mackie dress that she and Cher and others then wore. It’s very tight, shamelessly performative, this flame dress, which is just – it looks like something you’ve expected to see before, but you realize you haven’t seen it.” Along with her successes, the queen of rock ‘n’ roll’s style has continued to evolve throughout her decades-long career. She was also a pioneer in many ways. Her wig palette, for example, had a unique story. “She made her wigs by hand,” Springer reveals. “That tells you she had autonomy over her look, and even today not all artists have that autonomy. You can’t change your hairstyle for that rotation, for that promotional angle. You can do it. You have to lose lester… “So what we’re looking at here is a woman who came under pressure that we’ll never really grasp in different areas, and she still had to come out polished and ready.” Source of inspiration One of the first celebrities to speak out about domestic abuse, Tina Turner’s legacy is multifaceted. With admirers ranging from Mick Jagger to Mariah Carey and Beyonc with whom she performed at the Grammys in 2008. The 41-year-old artist posted a heartfelt tribute on his official website. Beyoncé called her “[her] beloved queen” and praising him “for his kindness, his beautiful spirit as well as his strength and resilience”. Nick Reilly, editor of Rolling Stone UK News, explains: ” […] It is a testimony of the consideration [Turner] East. In many ways, Beyonc talked about how Tina Turner was her idol and thinks it was at the Kennedy Center, there was a big American event, where she performed ‘Proud Mary’. She met her many times and really saw her as the kind of person who inspires her. And I think she said, “There’s two important Tinas in my life, she said, Tina Knowles her mother and Tina Turner.” Tina Turner’s life became the basis for a 2021 film, Broadway musical and documentary she called her public farewell. She died in Switzerland at age 83 after a long illness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.africanews.com/2023/05/26/fashion-icon-tina-turner// The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

