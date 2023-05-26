Watch Shakira Catch Everyone’s Attention With Her Daring Mini Dress On Live TV





Shakira might be best known for her big hits like “hips don’t lie,” “Anytime anywhere” And “wolf‘, but it was her skin-showing dress that got music fans talking. The Colombian singer appeared at the first-ever Billboard Women In Music eventalso known as Billboard’s Latin Women in Music gala, on May 6, where she was named 2023 Woman of the Year. over 85 million records worldwide, but it was her daring outfit that caught everyone’s attention. the old Voice Judge stepped out in a black strapless David Koma mini dress that featured a small peekaboo triangle cutout along the bottom of one side. Additionally, the look also featured leather trim accents to spice it up. As for the rest of the ensemble, Shakira donned a pair of strappy black Versace heels. Christopher Polk/Billboard//Getty Images Natalia Aguilera/Billboard//Getty Images In a twist, the singer contrasted her little black dress with a pink lip, pink blush and wrinkled eyes for her makeup look. Meanwhile, she kept her strawberry blonde hair in her signature long curls. To commemorate the “perfect night,” she posted a photo of her look on Instagram and fans immediately took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “ICONIC,” one person wrote. “Very beautiful!!!!!” added another. ,” another follower chimed in. The celebration follows what has been a year of change for the “WakaWakasongwriter. In October 2022, she announced her separation from her longtime boyfriend. Gerard Piqu after 11 years together, something she alluded to in her acceptance speech at the event. “It has been a year of seismic change in my life where I have felt more than ever and very personally what it is to be a woman, and what it means. It is a year where I realized that we women are stronger than we think, braver than we thought, more independent than we were taught to be.” she says in Spanish. Shakira continued, “It’s happened to me more than once. But there comes a time in every woman’s life when she’s no longer dependent on someone else to love and accept herself as she is. she is.” Luckily for us, it looks like this is just the start of a new era for Shakira, which hopefully means not just new music, but some sizzling new red carpet outfits as well. Deputy Editor Annie OSullivan (she/her) covers vacation, gift guides, travel and lifestyle content on Good Housekeeping. She graduated in magazine journalism from Syracuse University and previously worked for world of runnersNBC New York/NY 4 episodes women’s day. Annie also has experience writing entertainment news and celebrity-focused content.

