Homecoming dress designer Binta Diallo speaks out after complaints from students and parents

CHICAGO (WLS) — A local prom dress maker is speaking out after complaints from dissatisfied students and their parents.

Customers said Binta Diallo left their daughters with incomplete prom dresses. Others said she left them empty-handed and refused to repay.

But while the designer admits she’s fallen behind on some of the prom dresses, she said many of her clients have no patience. And she said some even got physical with her.

Diallo is the creator and owner of Sagale. She said she wanted to set the record straight after several clients contacted the ABC7 I-Team about their prom dresses.

“It’s been extremely busy. People are calling, checking their dresses every minute, every second,” she said.

Diallo said she blamed one of her employees whom she hated to fire, but she also said some of her clients got out of hand, showed up without appointments, and didn’t give her a chance to finish their jobs. clothes.

“They’ll call me once, if I don’t pick up they’ll call hundreds of times,” she said. “I know everyone’s anxious right now. I’ve hired three people to come into the shop to help me with the dresses. But I’ll need you to get me going.”

Victoria Whitfield said her daughter’s dress was unsatisfactory. The Chicago mom is one of many parents who claim the designer dodges calls for days and left some of them with what they call shoddy dresses, or no dress at all.

Whitfield said her daughter received her dress two hours before prom and couldn’t believe the finished product.

“I was livid. You could see it was rushed. It was hot glued. The seams were all messed up. We had nothing to do but get the dress to my daughter in no time. an hour,” she said.

She, like others, said Diallo refused to issue a refund.

Diallo said she issued refunds, but first needed to determine who was still owed money. She also told I-Team that she is working to help everyone involved.

She said she realized that some of the dresses had been rushed by an employee, so she had to start some of the dresses again.

Diallo said she texted her clients, saying in part, “In my years of experience, I’ve never missed, forgotten or messed up someone’s dress.”

She said earlier this week that a disgruntled customer and their relative came into her shop and jumped on her. She said they also took some of her dresses.

“She came up behind me, attacked me in the head and knocked me to the ground – literally, he almost killed me,” Diallo said.

“I don’t condone any violence, and I’m sorry this happened to him, but I can understand why the parents are livid and upset,” Whitfield said.

Chicago police said no one is in custody for the alleged attack and are continuing their investigation.

In the meantime, Diallo said she would continue to review her documents and receipts to determine who owed reimbursement.