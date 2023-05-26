Fashion
Homecoming dress designer Binta Diallo speaks out after complaints from students and parents
CHICAGO (WLS) — A local prom dress maker is speaking out after complaints from dissatisfied students and their parents.
Customers said Binta Diallo left their daughters with incomplete prom dresses. Others said she left them empty-handed and refused to repay.
But while the designer admits she’s fallen behind on some of the prom dresses, she said many of her clients have no patience. And she said some even got physical with her.
Diallo is the creator and owner of Sagale. She said she wanted to set the record straight after several clients contacted the ABC7 I-Team about their prom dresses.
“It’s been extremely busy. People are calling, checking their dresses every minute, every second,” she said.
Diallo said she blamed one of her employees whom she hated to fire, but she also said some of her clients got out of hand, showed up without appointments, and didn’t give her a chance to finish their jobs. clothes.
“They’ll call me once, if I don’t pick up they’ll call hundreds of times,” she said. “I know everyone’s anxious right now. I’ve hired three people to come into the shop to help me with the dresses. But I’ll need you to get me going.”
Victoria Whitfield said her daughter’s dress was unsatisfactory. The Chicago mom is one of many parents who claim the designer dodges calls for days and left some of them with what they call shoddy dresses, or no dress at all.
Whitfield said her daughter received her dress two hours before prom and couldn’t believe the finished product.
“I was livid. You could see it was rushed. It was hot glued. The seams were all messed up. We had nothing to do but get the dress to my daughter in no time. an hour,” she said.
She, like others, said Diallo refused to issue a refund.
Diallo said she issued refunds, but first needed to determine who was still owed money. She also told I-Team that she is working to help everyone involved.
She said she realized that some of the dresses had been rushed by an employee, so she had to start some of the dresses again.
Diallo said she texted her clients, saying in part, “In my years of experience, I’ve never missed, forgotten or messed up someone’s dress.”
She said earlier this week that a disgruntled customer and their relative came into her shop and jumped on her. She said they also took some of her dresses.
“She came up behind me, attacked me in the head and knocked me to the ground – literally, he almost killed me,” Diallo said.
“I don’t condone any violence, and I’m sorry this happened to him, but I can understand why the parents are livid and upset,” Whitfield said.
Chicago police said no one is in custody for the alleged attack and are continuing their investigation.
In the meantime, Diallo said she would continue to review her documents and receipts to determine who owed reimbursement.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7chicago.com/prom-dress-custom-chicago-designer-binta-diallo/13304445/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CBS is the most popular television channel for the 15th consecutive year
- Homecoming dress designer Binta Diallo speaks out after complaints from students and parents
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Pakistan to try 33 supporters of ex-PM Imran Khan in military courts
- For 2023 Undergraduate Keynote Speaker, Community Is Key
- Pickleball and padel challenge the supremacy of tennis
- Dutch watchdog probes alleged Tesla data breach
- Tiananmen mothers call on Xi Jinping to ‘take responsibility’ for 1989 massacre Radio Free Asia
- Ron DeSantis is two days away from calling Donald Trump a radical leftist
- Kldarolu says under ‘total media blackout’, Erdoan is branded a coward
- Minister visits UK GDS for information on e-Government
- Hunt will support more interest rate hikes even if it pushes UK into recession | interest rate