What is a simple yet effective skincare routine for men?

Ask The Kit is the actual advice column you didn’t know you needed. Each month, style expert Shayne Stephens answers your pressing questions about men’s style. What are the best men’s shirts? What type of costume should I buy if I only have one? Send your questions to [email protected]

For years, I’ve relied on a basic after-shower moisturizer to take care of my face. After celebrating a milestone birthday, I realized that was probably not the best strategy moving forward. What simple yet effective skincare routine would you recommend to a man who doesn’t want to compete with his wife in vanity real estate? Vitto, Vaughan

Excellent question, Vitto. According to my Instagram feed, it looks like the fountain of youth was recently discovered at Brad Pitts’ vineyard. Or was it Travis Barkers’ dime bag? Actually I think it was in Pharrell Williamss

All kidding aside, skincare for men has suddenly become popular. And given that we’ve embraced AG1, Peloton, Thom Browne Cups and social media posts in recent years, why not take care of our money makers? What’s the use of having the body of a Greek god and the face of a California raisin?

For advice, I reached out to David J. Gandy, a man whose steely gaze, tanned chest and white Speedo didn’t just put on the Dolce & Gabbanas scent Light blue on the chart, but has also earned her a regular spot on the catwalks of the world’s top luxury brands.

Interestingly, her foray into skincare predated her modeling career. As a child, I suffered from eczema and very dry skin, so I always tried different moisturizers to remedy the problem, Gandy tells me. In the end, I realized that it was the cheap hair and skin products that caused it.

This epiphany led Gandy to experiment with higher quality products in his late teens and mid-twenties. I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the best skin care, makeup and grooming experts, he says. I started following their advice on the best products and routines. Since then, mine have evolved, even over the past two years, with scientific advances.

While Gandys’ regimen is multi-faceted and includes hyper-specialty products, he takes a more holistic view of skincare. The simple fact is that it’s also about what you put into your body with food and nutrition, he says. Drinking enough water is extremely important, especially when I fly 60-80 times a year, as I have for the past 20 years. And while you should be able to get all the vitamins and nutrients you need from your diet, that’s not always possible, so II have always supported my needs with supplements.

Beyond that, Gandy recommends this easy daily routine.

keep it clean

Cleansing your skin and pores of dirt, sweat, excess oil, and even previously applied products not only helps prevent acne, but also allows serum and moisturizer to penetrate into the skin. epidermis. Twice a day, upon waking and before bed, will work best, but if you notice your skin is drying out, you may be losing too much moisture and need to go back to once. Cleansers work with your skin type, so finding a good, gentle, moisturizing one that works for your skin is imperative. Gandy also recommends using an enzymatic cleanser twice a week to help gently exfoliate.

Customize with serum

While there’s no one-size-fits-all remedy when it comes to skincare, serums offer an effective way to give your skin exactly what it needs. Looking to minimize fine lines and tighten things up? A retinol serum is for you. Want to rejuvenate dull and tired skin? A vitamin C serum in the morning will do wonders. Apply after cleansing and before moisturizing, when skin is still dewy, for better absorption.

Hydrate and protect

Contrary to popular belief, moisturizer is less about hydrating and more about maintaining the skin’s natural moisture levels and protecting it from pollutants. Most experts recommend having two different moisturizers, one for the morning and one for the evening, with the former including an SPF 30+. It’s non-negotiable. I wish I had taken skin protection more seriously, says Gandy. Here in the UK we hardly see much sun, so as a nation we get a little excited when we do and underestimate the SPF we should be using on a daily basis.

Here are some notable products worth adding to your toolkit.

Buy the tips

Simple but effective treatments

The daily cleanser

buy now

Using alpha hydroxy acid derived from sugar maple, this gel cleanser lathers like a dream while gently exfoliating and cutting through oil and grime. The longer you leave it on, the more it exfoliates.

The serum

buy now

This award-winning product not only minimizes fine lines, but it tightens, brightens and plumps the skin. I think that’s as close to a magic bullet as they come.

Sun cream

buy now

It’s a lightweight, two-in-one moisturizer and sunscreen, perfect for use after applying the morning serum. It also has 40 FPS and looks cool.

The enzymatic cleaner

buy now

When mixed with water, this powder turns into a lather and a collection of enzymes work their way (gently!) along with dry skin and impurities, leaving your pores clean and your face smooth.

The night cream

buy now

Locally made and hypoallergenic, this night cream uses plant-based bio-retinol and seed butters to even skin tone and deeply hydrate.

This article contains affiliate links, which means The Kit may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. All of our journalism is independent and in no way influenced by advertising. By clicking on an affiliate link, you accept that third-party cookies are installed. More information.