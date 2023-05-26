Fashion
Ron DeSantis thinks there’s political bias in fashion magazines against his wife Casey because she’s ‘conservative’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a state to run and a 2024 presidential campaign to worry about, but he’s also looking to cover a fashion magazine for his wife, Casey. He seems to think there is a political reason why she’s not on the cover of vogue right away.
If she was a Democrat, she’d be in every fashion magazine, they’d make her the biggest deal, Ron said on the Mark Levin Show this week. But because we were conservatives, we know that’s not what’s happening. It’s a very similar dispute that Donald and Melania Trump had with vogue during her four years as first lady. She complained that editor Anna Wintour left her out because of her husband’s politics.
Although it is very clear that Casey is establish your fashion profile it was described in The New York Times As Melania lite, meaning ambitious instead of elitist, Florida’s first lady is currently not well known outside of her state. It’s a little premature to worry about a national fashion magazine cover before Ron even secures the Republican Party nomination.
Some conservatives have decided to take the fashion magazine’s alleged political bias into their own hands by creating an online outlet, The Conservativein 2022. This is what Michael Schaffer, editor of policydescribed as the MAGA responds to vogue even though he thinks the prestige of getting coverage is old-fashioned PR thinking. “I’m sad to say that magazine covers don’t quite have the impact they once did in our culture,” he said. But among people who think it was so unfair that Melania was kicked out of Vogue, they’re still kind of held back as an amazing thing. So, maybe Ron should think of some new advertising strategies since a lot of people call his reviews of fashion magazines outdated.
