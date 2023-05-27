Report: Trump held ‘dress rehearsal’ to move documents around Mar-a-Lago

“Trump’s already perilous situation just got worse,” one observer said in reaction to new reports on the case.

Two workers at President Donald Trumps former Mar-a-Lago estate moved boxes full of paperwork the day before the Department of Justice (DOJ) executed a subpoena last year to recover classified documents from the property, a new report says.

Trump and his aides also held a ‘dress rehearsal’ to move documents from his storage locker elsewhere on the estate, according to a report of The Washington Post which was released on Thursday. The report cites sources with knowledge of the DOJ’s evidence against Trump in the case involving his improper transfer of government documents from the White House, including more than 300 documents marked classified.

The DOJ also has evidence that Trump kept classified documents in his personal office and sometimes showed them to others. This last detail, if true, could land him in legal trouble as he attempts another presidential run next year.

Last August, the FBI recovered documents from Trump’s personal quarters.

The information cited in the last report of The post office has probably been known to investigators working for Special Counsel Jack Smith for some time. There are strong indicators that the investigation into Trump’s mishandling of government records endincluding the fact that the grand jury trying the case hasn’t met since May 5.

It’s unclear when Smith, who must get Attorney General Merrick Garland’s approval, will make a charging decision, but legal experts believe such a move is imminent and could include charges under the Criminal Investigations Act. espionage, because this law prohibits the improper sharing of government documents. .

“I expect this will result in charges under the Espionage Act,” says Ryan Goodmanco-editor of Just Security and former special counsel for the Department of Defense, noting that the DOJ has evidence that Trump showed documents to as-yet-unknown individuals at Mar-a-Lago.

“Trump’s reported conduct of RETAINING classified documents is already more serious than [the] average case in which the Department of Justice puts indictment”, Goodman continued, add“the facts reported now go far beyond a simple case of obstruction.”

Norm Eisen, senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, agrees.

“If the new revelations about the [Mar-a-Lago] docs are true, Trump’s already perilous situation just got worse under 18 USC 793 (Espionage Act) and 18 USC 1519 (obstruction),” Eise said.

The reported facts of the case suggest that Trump could face, at a minimum, obstruction charges for his attempts to preserve the documents even after the DOJ subpoenaed him for their return last spring. It’s also possible the Justice Department will choose to indict the former president, a move that would be unprecedented.

The Guardian reported earlier this week that Trump’s attorney in the case, Evan Corcoran, explicitly told the former president that the classified documents should be returned to the federal government following the spring subpoena order. last. Corcoran testified before the grand jury and provided detailed notes about his conversations with Trump, an action he was able to do because a federal judge determined that Trump may have used Corcoran’s legal advice in the prosecution. of a crime, thereby waiving attorney-client privileges and allowing the DOJ to compel him to testify.

CNN also reported last week that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which seeks documents in Trump’s possession since January 2021 (and which originally implicated the DOJ in the case), provided the grand jury with at least 16 documents indicating that Trump and his aides knew he could not declassify documents on his way out of the White House by simply declaring them declassified, dismantling one of Trump’s main defenses since it became public knowledge that he stored hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

