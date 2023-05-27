Global Online Menswear Rental Market valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2022 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2033





PRESS RELEASE Posted May 26, 2023 According to the study launched by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global online men’s clothing rental market size was worth USD 2.4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2033. Online men’s clothing rental refers to the industry that provides men’s clothing rental services through online platforms. This market allows customers to temporarily rent various types of clothing items such as costumes, formal wear, casual wear, accessories and other fashion items, rather than buying them directly. Renting men’s clothing online offers convenience and savings over buying clothing items outright. It offers customers access to a wide range of fashionable clothing options for special occasions or everyday wear, without the need for long-term ownership or investment. Request a free sample report or PDF copy: https://report.evolvebi.com/index.php/sample/request?referer=xherald&reportCode=019477 Highlights: The global online men’s clothing rental market size was valued at USD 4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2033.

North America led the market in 2022

Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Grow Fastest at Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Evolve Business Intelligence has released a new market research report on the Global Online Men’s Clothing Rental Market focusing on various aspects including market size and forecast, market dynamics, analysis of competitor market share, market size in terms of value and volume, SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, key players recent developments and opportunities, among others. The market has also been analyzed based on 4 indicators in the market dynamics chapter which includes drivers, restraints, key trends and challenges. The sum total of these sections will help in understanding the best strategies to adopt in order to thrive through this industry in the short and long term. The quantitative analysis includes our authentic findings from this research study where we have provided additional insights on what our readers can do to seize new opportunities or plan against threats that may hamper the market. In terms of the impact of COVID 19, the Online Men’s Clothing Rental Market report also includes the following data points: Impact of COVID19 on the size of the online men’s clothing rental market

End user/industry/application trend and preferences

Government policies/regulatory framework

Strategy of key actors to fight against negative impacts / post-COVID strategies

Opportunity in the online men’s clothing rental market Buy the latest copy of the report now with a higher discount: https://report.evolvebi.com/index.php/sample/request?referer=xherald&reportCode=019477 Key players Some of the major online menswear rental players with high market share include Chic by Choice, Dress & Go, Glam Corner Pty ltd, Gwynnie Bee. These players are using partnership and collaboration as the key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with the market leaders. The key players profiled in the report are: Chic by choice

Get dressed and go

Glam Corner Pty Ltd

Gwynnie Bee

The Tote

Lend luxury

Rent the track

Seco Holdings Limited

Secret cabinet

Share cabinet Segmental analysis Market segment by Clothing Style with focus on Market Share, Consumption Trend and Growth Rate of Online Men’s Clothing Rental Market: Settings Details Market size (2022) $2.4 billion CAGR (2023 to 2033) 9.1% Market segmentation Fashion style Country covered USA, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Nordics, BeNeLux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America For more information: https://report.evolvebi.com/index.php/sample/request?referer=xherald&reportCode=019477 Online Men’s Clothing Rental Global Geographic Coverage: North America

Europe UNITED KINGDOM Germany France Italy Spain Nordic countries Benelux The rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Reasons to buy this report: Detailed analysis of the impact of market drivers, restraints and opportunities

Competitive Intelligence makes it possible to understand the ecosystem

Detailed analysis of the Total Addressable Market (TAM) of your products

Investment pockets and new business opportunities

Analysis of the gap between supply and demand

Strategic planning About EvolveBI

Evolve Business Intelligence is a market research, business intelligence and consulting firm that provides innovative solutions to tough business problems. Our market research reports include data useful for micro, small, medium and large businesses. We provide solutions ranging from simple data collection to business consulting. Evolve Business Intelligence is built on the foundation of technological advancements providing highly accurate data through our in-house EvolveBI AI modeled data analysis and forecasting tool. This tool tracks real-time data including quarterly performance, annual performance, and recent developments of Fortunes Global 2000 companies. Address

Evolve business intelligence

C-218, 2nd floor, M-Cube

Gujarat 396191

India E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://evolvebi.com/ This press release has been compiled with the aim of providing accurate market information that will enable our readers to make informed strategic investment decisions. If you notice any problem with this content, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected] Gerald Xherald is passionate about delivering extensive coverage of global business news. Dedicated to creating each attendee’s notification, it reaches its own reader. Every day, our experts offer new relevant information on what is really happening in the markets as well as on the business. Our titles are actually fast and extensive. Our Distributor Directory connects you to new products or services and their market position from the most successful companies on the planet. Xherald is powered by its more than 500 contributors from around the world. Xherald provides local and global market intelligence coverage in industries ranging from Healthcare, IOT, Chemicals and 17 other sectors. Our updates are fast and detailed. The news we feature is actually a mix of authentic content, community contributions, and curated headline announcements. All updates provided by our company must meet a strict test of authenticity, relevance and importance to our readers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/xherald/global-online-men-s-clothing-rental-market-valued-at-usd-2-4-billion-in-2022-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-1-from-2023-to-2033 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos