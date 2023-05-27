15 Best Summer Cocktail Attire Wedding Guest Dresses





If you have a few weddings planned for the summer season, it’s never a bad idea to add a must-have cocktail dress or two to your wardrobe. Cocktail attire is often considered the most popular dress code for events, so it’s a safe bet that you’ll be able to rock one of the looks below to any wedding you plan to attend, whether it’s takes place at the beach or at a barn-style venue. In general, you can think of summer cocktail attire as something between formal and casual. Your look should definitely be special enough for a big night out, but it shouldn’t be stiff or overly fancy either. Specifically, you can skip the maxi dress and instead opt for a mid-length, midi, or mini dress. For outdoor weddings, in particular, a more relaxed and airy maxi dress might even work. When it comes to fabrics, you’ll want to wear something that will keep you comfortable in the blazing sun or heat. Consider lighter fabrics like linen, cotton, or silk, and avoid things like velvet, satin, or too much sequins, all of which can feel too heavy. Ready to start shopping? Ahead, we’ve rounded up a selection of wedding guest dresses summer cocktail outfits that are a perfect blend of formal and casual.







Courtesy of Revolve.

Size range:XS-L |Materials:Chiffon |Length:Mini |Return policy:Complete refund If you’re heading to a tropical location for a destination wedding, this is a lovely themed option. With an allover hibiscus flower print, made from a fluid chiffon blend, this dress is light and airy and feels like it was made to be worn at a seaside event. the beach. Price at time of publication: $229





Courtesy of Lulu.

Size range:XS-XL |Materials:Polyester |Length:Noon |Return policy:Full refund within 30 days Between the tulip skirt and the allover floral print, this midi is ideal for a spring or summer event. And while the navy shade is a pretty choice, it also comes in two other floral shades to suit your preferences. Price at time of publication: $69





Size range:XS-3X |Materials:Satin |Length:Noon |Return policy:Full refund within 30 days Self-tie straps, a ruffled hem and a side slit give this dress a feminine and sweet look. If the bold floral print and bright colors are too much for you, it’s also available in a few other shades. Price at time of publication: $188





Courtesy of Showpo.

Size range:2-16 |Materials:Polyester |Length:Above the knee |Return policy:US customers can return orders for 110% store credit within 21 days of delivery or for a refund (depending on your original form of payment) within 7 days of delivery. This cheeky party dress is perfect for a summer wedding with a cocktail dress code. It’s short and cute, and the pink and orange hue will make you stand out in the best possible way. Price at time of publication: $89.95





Courtesy of Never Fully Dressed.

Size range:UNITED KINGDOM 6-28, regular or petite |Materials:Polyester |Length:Ankle length |Return policy:Returns available within 28 days of purchase Maxi dresses aren’t usually considered cocktail attire, but the right one might work for a summer wedding. This bright ombre slip dress, in particular, is an example of that. The color and pattern keep it casual enough for outdoor nuptials, and the slip style is still chic enough for an event. Price at time of purchase: $120





Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Size range:1X-3X |Materials:Cotton, polyester |Length:Noon |Return policy:Full refund within 30 days This flowy midi dress is summery and light, from the lightly ruffled hem to the soft color mix. It’s a unique option, and we especially love the more defined bodice mixed with the full skirt. Price at time of publication: $198





Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Size range:XXS-XL |Materials:Polyester, spandex |Length:Above the knee |Return policy:Full refund within 30 days Between the bright yellow color, the overall pleated look, and the dramatic shoulder and sleeve, this dress is a unique choice that will definitely stand out in a crowd. It has a bit of Grecian flair, though the bold hue keeps it modern. Price at time of publication: $210





Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Size range:XS-L |Materials:Polyester, rayon |Length:Noon |Return policy:Full refund within 30 days A wedding on the beach or literally on the beach requires a look that is both dressy and casual. Enter: Saylor Jynx’s midi dress, which features fun macrame fringe at the hem and a small cutout at the neckline. Price at time of publication: $275





Courtesy of Eloquii.

Size range:14-20 |Materials:Woven Organza |Length:Above the knee |Return policy:Full refund within 30 days The mix of pinks and oranges in this dress is reminiscent of a summer sunset, making it a lovely option for an outdoor evening wedding. The sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder, and we love the relaxed, fluid fit with a more structured bodice. Price at time of publication: $130





Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Size range:XXS-XL, standard, petite or larger |Materials:Viscose |Length:Noon |Return policy:Full refund within 30 days A strappy dress is a classic and versatile option you can never go wrong with. This issue of Anthropologie, in particular, is great for anyone who doesn’t like loud, bright colors, but still wants a summery feel. Price at time of publication: $160





Courtesy of Revolve.

Size range:XXS-XL |Materials:Polyester |Length:At the knee |Return policy:Full refund within 30 days Keep it simple with a silky red dress like this one from L’Academie. Between the bold color and the spaghetti straps, this look really doesn’t need much to make it a go-to. Price at time of publication: $198





Courtesy of Showpo.

Size range:4-16 |Materials:Polyester |Length:Calf length |Return policy:US customers can return orders for 110% store credit within 21 days of delivery or for a refund (depending on your original form of payment) within 7 days of delivery. It’s not easy to find summer wedding guest dresses with sleeves, but we did it! Featuring a bias-cut hem, slip dress silhouette, and low V-neck, this set is a classic and versatile pick for any style and aesthetic. Price at time of purchase: $70





Courtesy of Banana Republic.

Size range:0-20 |Materials:Linen |Length:Above the knee |Return policy:Full refund within 30 days of shipment date If you know it’s going to be really hot for the wedding you’re attending, opt for a linen dress like this. Light and airy, it’s a perfect choice for summer nuptials. Price at time of publication: $160





Courtesy of Astr The Label.

Size range:XS-XL |Materials:Lyocel, rayon, linen |Length:Below the knee |Return policy:Full refund within 28 days of shipment date Sure, the colorful pattern of this dress makes it stand out, but the strappy back is really the highlight here. Designed for a summer tan after some time at the beach, this dress has a tropical feel and would look great when worn to a destination wedding. Price at time of publication: $128





With kind permission to shoot

Size range:XS-XXL |Materials:Viscose blend |Length: Tea-length |Return policy:Full refund within 90 days If you want to buy a dress that you will wear again and again, this ankle length option is a great choice. With side cutouts and an ocean blue hue, this look can be worn to weddings or other events long after your loved one’s big day. Price at time of purchase: $130

What to look for in a summer cocktail dress

As mentioned above, cocktail attire is one of the most popular dress code options for events because it’s so easy to follow. So when shopping for this look, you want to find a dress that feels special and dressy, but not too formal or fancy. Go for knee-length, mini or midi options, and avoid overly ornate dresses or maxis. You can also have fun with bright colors and bold floral designs for summer, especially if the wedding is taking place outdoors or in a tropical destination. When it comes to fabrics, options like linen and cotton are lightweight and lightweight, and silk and some lighter satins are also good choices. FAQs Cocktail dress is all about finding the balance between formal and casual, which is a lot easier to do than it looks. In general, look for dresses that are light and flowy, in fabrics like chiffon, linen, cotton, or organza.

You can almost certainly wear a long dress to a summer wedding, unless the dress code specifically advises against it.

Prices for cocktail dresses may vary depending on the material and the brand or designer. So, you can pay anywhere from less than $100 to a few hundred dollars for a summer cocktail dress. Why Trust Brides

Contributing writer Jessica Booth is a freelance writer and served as editor for seven years. His work has been featured in Hustle, Romper, Initiated, Forbes, red bookAnd Refinery29.

