Top Fashion Stories of the Week: May 26

From runways and billboards to auction houses and courtrooms, this fashion week had a lot to offer (for better or worse). Among the notable titles, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced that Pharrell will unveil its highly anticipated first collection for Louis Vuitton during the opening night of Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Meanwhile, as the industry awaits the next era of LV menswear, the brand, like several others this week, unveiled its Resort 2024 collection this time, on a small island known as Isola Bella. .

In the meantime, Gap sued Ye for US$2 million, claiming he was responsible for unapproved alterations to a Los Angeles rental property, marking just the latest breakthrough in the complications of their once-supported and now failing partnership. On more celebratory notes, Mia Khalifa has become the latest face of Marc Jacobs’ Heaven, adding yet another campaign stint to her resume; the CFDA and Sotheby’s have teamed up for an exclusive auction of rare American fashion finds, and Saint Laurent has announced plans to show its next menswear collection in Berlin.

Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton collection to open Paris Men’s Fashion Week





Pharrell will present its first collection forLouis Vuittonat 8:30 p.m. on the opening day of Paris Mens Fashion Week (June 20), according to thetentative schedule shared by the governing body of the French fashion industry, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Notably, the runway is scheduled two days before Vuitton’s usual Thursday slot on the men’s calendar. Pharrell’s debut will be among the most anticipated events of French Fashion Week, which runs June 20-25 with 43 shows and 38 presentations.

Gap sued Ye for $2 million over failed collaboration





Gap has officially filed a lawsuit against Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, for US$2 million.

According to New York PostGap alleges that Ye “made unapproved changes to a Los Angeles rental property that the landlord is trying to recover. According to court documents, the company filed a lawsuit against Ye last month, claiming that the landlord of the rented building, Art City Center, sued Gap last year for ‘damage.’ Art City Center said several architectural changes had been made to the space, including the erection of an exterior ramp, a tunnel and a new wall, as well as the removal of lights.

Further, Gap stated that by making, and not repairing or restoring, the above modifications to the premises which [West] made without the involvement or approval of Gaps, [West] violated the strategic agreement and directly and closely caused Gap to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Excited Ann Demeulemeester





Earlier this week, Ludovic de Saint Sernin left his position as creative director at Ann Demeulemeester, after just one season with the brand.

The Parisian designer was named Creative Director of the brand at the end of 2022, and he then launched his first collection under the Demeulemeester banner in March for Fall/Winter 2023. The line, which included 36 looks, was a wink. look at the archives of the eponymous designer with reinterpretations that were signature to Saint Sernin’s own codes.

Major luxury labels debuted at Global Resort Shows





This week, several major fashion houses unveiled their latest resort collections in unique destinations around the world. Among them, Nicolas Ghesquire took Louis Vuitton to Isola Bella, a small island in Lake Maggiore that previously operated under the family name Borromeo. There, the designer launched a Resort 2024 collection defined by mythical undersea dreams and ethereal tailoring.

We started from the idea that the girls come from the water, like mermaids from the lake, and they transform into something else,” Ghesquire said.

Meanwhile, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri touched down in Mexico City to launch the French Maison’s Resort 2024 collection, inspired by the brand’s first trip to Mexico in 1954. On the catwalk, Chiuri nodded to women artisans and local artists from around the country through a host of romantic sets showcasing Mexico’s traditional design practices and textile creations.

Mia Khalifa became the last face of paradise by Marc Jacobs





After brainstorming with Ice Spice, Liv Tyler and Michle Lamy, Marc Jacobs’ Heaven has revealed his latest famous face is Mia Khalifa.

Featured in the brand’s latest campaign, Khalifa sports the cult brand’s iconic styles including the Daisy Tank dress, Daisy Lone Star bustier, Razor Blade earrings, Star crochet dress, knit top Rainbow Bridge and the brand’s already popular Margaret platform boots. , among many other items.

While Khalifa rocks the looks with ease, it's worth noting that the brand's designs are very versatile, with genderless tailoring front and center.

CFDA and Sotheby’s will hold an exclusive auction of rare American fashion pieces





Sothebysand theCouncil of Fashion Designers of America(CFDA) are joining forces for an exclusive auction of rare American fashion pieces, according toWWD. Marking their first partnership, the auction will feature coveted looks from top American designers, drawn from the pool of more than 500 CFDA members and avid American fashion collectors.

Working with an anonymous curator to construct the auction lots, the Sothebys CFDA exhibit will highlight pivotal moments in American fashion, particularly the eras and genres that contributed to the region’s global influence.

Sothebys will hold the auction from November 27 to December 12, alongside the New York City Fine Markets Luxury Week sale. It is unclear if there will be a live auction, although it has been confirmed that the sale will include an online auction format.

Saint Laurent’s next menswear show will take place at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin





Anthony Vaccarello will take his next Saint Laurent men’s show on the road. After having paraded last year in the desert of Marrakech, the French fashion house will land on the streets of Berlin for its next opus, this summer.

On June 12, Saint Laurent will take over the Neue Nationalgalerie in the German capital, which has already hosted shows for Giorgio Armani and Hugo Boss. The museum, which houses a vast assortment of 20th-century artwork, underwent a five-year refurbishment by David Chipperfield and reopened in 2021 with a modern twist.