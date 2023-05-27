Fashion
Top Fashion Stories of the Week: May 26
From runways and billboards to auction houses and courtrooms, this fashion week had a lot to offer (for better or worse). Among the notable titles, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced that Pharrell will unveil its highly anticipated first collection for
In the meantime,
Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.
Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton collection to open Paris Men’s Fashion Week
Pharrell will present its first collection forLouis Vuittonat 8:30 p.m. on the opening day of Paris Mens Fashion Week (June 20), according to thetentative schedule shared by the governing body of the French fashion industry, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.
Notably, the runway is scheduled two days before Vuitton’s usual Thursday slot on the men’s calendar. Pharrell’s debut will be among the most anticipated events of French Fashion Week, which runs June 20-25 with 43 shows and 38 presentations.
Gap sued Ye for $2 million over failed collaboration
Gap has officially filed a lawsuit against Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, for US$2 million.
According to New York PostGap alleges that Ye “made unapproved changes to a Los Angeles rental property that the landlord is trying to recover. According to court documents, the company filed a lawsuit against Ye last month, claiming that the landlord of the rented building, Art City Center, sued Gap last year for ‘damage.’ Art City Center said several architectural changes had been made to the space, including the erection of an exterior ramp, a tunnel and a new wall, as well as the removal of lights.
Further, Gap stated that by making, and not repairing or restoring, the above modifications to the premises which [West] made without the involvement or approval of Gaps, [West] violated the strategic agreement and directly and closely caused Gap to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises.
Ludovic de Saint Sernin Excited Ann Demeulemeester
Earlier this week, Ludovic de Saint Sernin left his position as creative director at Ann Demeulemeester, after just one season with the brand.
The Parisian designer was named Creative Director of the brand at the end of 2022, and he then launched his first collection under the Demeulemeester banner in March for Fall/Winter 2023. The line, which included 36 looks, was a wink. look at the archives of the eponymous designer with reinterpretations that were signature to Saint Sernin’s own codes.
Major luxury labels debuted at Global Resort Shows
This week, several major fashion houses unveiled their latest resort collections in unique destinations around the world. Among them, Nicolas Ghesquire took Louis Vuitton to Isola Bella, a small island in Lake Maggiore that previously operated under the family name Borromeo. There, the designer launched a Resort 2024 collection defined by mythical undersea dreams and ethereal tailoring.
We started from the idea that the girls come from the water, like mermaids from the lake, and they transform into something else,” Ghesquire said.
Meanwhile, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri touched down in Mexico City to launch the French Maison’s Resort 2024 collection, inspired by the brand’s first trip to Mexico in 1954. On the catwalk, Chiuri nodded to women artisans and local artists from around the country through a host of romantic sets showcasing Mexico’s traditional design practices and textile creations.
Stay up to date with Hypebeast’s Resort 2024 coverage here.
Mia Khalifa became the last face of paradise by Marc Jacobs
After brainstorming with Ice Spice, Liv Tyler and Michle Lamy, Marc Jacobs’ Heaven has revealed his latest famous face is Mia Khalifa.
Featured in the brand’s latest campaign, Khalifa sports the cult brand’s iconic styles including the Daisy Tank dress, Daisy Lone Star bustier, Razor Blade earrings, Star crochet dress, knit top Rainbow Bridge and the brand’s already popular Margaret platform boots. , among many other items.
While Khalifa rocks the looks with ease, it’s worth noting that the brand’s designs are very versatile, with genderless tailoring front and center. See the full campaign here and shop the collection on lineNOW.
CFDA and Sotheby’s will hold an exclusive auction of rare American fashion pieces
Sothebysand theCouncil of Fashion Designers of America(CFDA) are joining forces for an exclusive auction of rare American fashion pieces, according toWWD. Marking their first partnership, the auction will feature coveted looks from top American designers, drawn from the pool of more than 500 CFDA members and avid American fashion collectors.
Working with an anonymous curator to construct the auction lots, the Sothebys CFDA exhibit will highlight pivotal moments in American fashion, particularly the eras and genres that contributed to the region’s global influence.
Sothebys will hold the auction from November 27 to December 12, alongside the New York City Fine Markets Luxury Week sale. It is unclear if there will be a live auction, although it has been confirmed that the sale will include an online auction format.
Saint Laurent’s next menswear show will take place at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin
Anthony Vaccarello will take his next Saint Laurent men’s show on the road. After having paraded last year in the desert of Marrakech, the French fashion house will land on the streets of Berlin for its next opus, this summer.
On June 12, Saint Laurent will take over the Neue Nationalgalerie in the German capital, which has already hosted shows for Giorgio Armani and Hugo Boss. The museum, which houses a vast assortment of 20th-century artwork, underwent a five-year refurbishment by David Chipperfield and reopened in 2021 with a modern twist.
|
Sources
2/ https://hypebeast.com/2023/5/top-fashion-news-pharrell-louis-vuitton-gap-ye-kanye-west
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women’s Sailing closes competition at ICSA Women’s Fleet Race Championship
- Top Fashion Stories of the Week: May 26
- Google brings more ads to Play Store with new expanded layout
- Nine FSU students will study and teach across the globe after winning Fulbright scholarships
- Narendra Modi | Modi government completes nine years in office, Congress asks about prices, jobs and hate
- British drivers prepare for the Indy 500
- What happened to soap actor Jefferson Machado?
- Sonos Takes $32.5 Million Patent Infringement Win Over Google
- Donald Trump can’t repeat his 2016 success in the GOP primary
- Nadine Dorries says Boris Johnson ‘is gone’ and doesn’t plan to return
- Bollywood superstars team up for the anticipated blockbuster ‘Tiger vs. Pathan’ – Entertainment
- World Table Tennis Championships in Durban: Wang Yidi lost the match, and the national table tennis did not have a chance to win the women’s singles semifinals