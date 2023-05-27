Fashion Makes a Wave at AmfAR Gala, Raising $17 Million for AIDS Research





Queen Latifah hosts the amfAR gala. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR) Getty Images for amfAR Every year, Carine Roitfeld hosts her fashion show during the amfAR Gala in Cannes, creating a buzz of excitement around the star-studded event. Held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Antibes on Thursday evening, it brought together celebrity and philanthropy, raising $17 million for AIDS research. Iconic singer Gladys Knight opens the dinner portion of the gala. Photo credit: Kevin Tachman Opening the show was iconic singer Gladys Knight, who sang her 1960s hit Midnight Train to Georgia. Host, artist, actress, producer, label president, author and entrepreneur, Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee Queen Latifah started by talking about how amfAR raised more a quarter of a million dollars to help AIDS research. She also spoke about the influence of Roitfeld’s fashion in the industry. We can and will make a difference in the AIDS epidemic, said Queen Latifah. Model Heidi Klum, Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott and actor Rebel Wilson attend the gala. … [+] Photo credit: Clint Spaulding < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> A number of high profile guests attended the gala including Leonardo Di Caprio, Tobey Maguire, Orlando Bloom, Rebel Wilson, James Marsden, Odell Beckham, Jr., Jeremy Scott, Halima Aden, LaQuan Smith Maye Musk and Kate Beckinsale were among the many notable names present. Also present at the gala were amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost, amfAR Global Fundraising Chair Milutin Gatsby, and amfAR Board Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy. The first auction item was a collection of Ellen von Unwerth’s photos of fashion models. (Picture by … [+] Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR) Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR The first item to be auctioned was a series of photographs by fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth. The photo selection included models Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss, Elle McPherson, Christy Turlington, Nadja Auermann, and more. The set sold for $270,000. The Chopard pear-shaped diamond earrings started at an auction price of $53.8,000 and sold for $296.1,000. The earrings were designed by Haute Joallerie and co-president of the Swiss brand, Caroline Scheufele. Roitfeld was honored for her fashion curations. Model Ashley Graham and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott presented her show. Bringing together eighteen brands, including Alaa, Armani, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Off-White, Richard Quinn, Tom Ford, Valentino, Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Versace, some of the designers took part in the show. The fashion show organized by Carine Roitfeld intrigued the public. Photo credit: Clint Spaulding The collection of eighteen dresses sold for $646,000. Photo credit: Clint Spaulding A creation from the Pierpaolo Picciolis AW22 pink collection was included from Valentino. Jessica Stam took part in a creation for Prada, actress Alessandra Ambrosio also took part in the show and Helena Christensen wore a Dior wedding dress. Some of the other models walking the show were Natasha Ply, Caroline Trentini, Isabeli Fontana, Guinevere Van Seenus, Alek Wek, and Jourdan Dunn. Bidding started at $107,600, with the highest bidder able to take the stage and take a photo with all eighteen models. All pieces in the collection sold for $646,000. Anthony James’ sculpture sold for $269.2k. Photo credit: Kevin Tachman Artist Anthony James created an art sculpture that was in Netflixs, Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads, with Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson. James was born in London but based in Los Angeles, and is known for his artwork on minimalism, transcendentalism and light space. Along with his sculpture which sold for $269,200 at the gala, he and his wife Janaina Devieiera attended the gala with their heart-stealing 6-month-old son. Bebe Rexha captivated guests with her best hits. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for … [+] amfAR) Getty Images for amfAR Adam Lambert dedicates a song to Tina Turner. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR) Getty Images for amfAR Adam Lambert took the stage, dedicating the song, Who Wants to Live Forever, to the late Tina Turner. And, eleven-year-old artist Andreas Valencia painted an oil pastel and acrylic painting, titled, the cowboy on a cotton canvas that sold for $215,300. Aston Martin was a main sponsor of the event. Actors Eva Longoria and James Marsden presented the Launch Edition DB12 luxury car brands, which sold for $16,100. And a portrait of Damien Hirst by Di Caprio, also signed by the artist and actor, sold for $1.28K. Other sponsors included Chopard, MAC Cosmetics, Revolve + Fwrd, while The h.wood Group, Gerard Bertrand, RUMOR Ros, Clase Azul, Guillotine Vodka, CAP Gin, Piper-Heidsieck Champagne sponsored the amfAR afterparty. Halsey closes the evening. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR) Getty Images for amfAR The evening ended with Halsy performing four songs, putting the guests on their feet, and it rounded out the celebrity-filled evening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/allysonportee/2023/05/26/fashion-makes-a-wave-at-the-amfar-gala-helping-to-raise-17-million-for-aids-research/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos