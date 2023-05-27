Kendall Jenner shows off her black bikini under a semi-sheer maxi dress as she heads to lunch

Kendall Jenner looked nothing short of stunning on Friday as she showcased her supermodel figure as she headed out for lunch with her BFF Fai Khadra at the Eden Roc Hotel in Antibes, France.

The model, 27, showed off her black bikini under a semi-sheer maxi dress as she stepped out in the French city amid the ongoing Cannes Film Festival nearby.

Kendall nailed holiday chic in the bodycon dress that showed off her incredible figure, pairing it with simple black flip flops.

The reality accessorized her look with a large straw beach bag and dark sunglasses, while her brunette locks were swept up into a simple bun.

The star was seen getting a helping hand from her casually dressed pal Fai before they were seen running away in a boat.

Wow: Kendall Jenner looked simply stunning on Friday as she showcased her model figure as she headed for lunch with best friend Fai Khadra at the Eden Roc Hotel, Antibes, France

If you’ve got it: The model, 27, showed off her black bikini under a semi-sheer maxi dress as she stepped out in the French town amid the ongoing Cannes Film Festival nearby

Hot stuff: Kendall flaunted her black swimsuit under her see-through dress

Kendall certainly seemed to be having a good time on her outing sipping a glass of wine at lunch.

While she also flashed a dazzling smile while chatting on her phone.

It comes days after Kendall caused a stir on her Instagram account with a sexy new video.

The ad began with Kendall wearing a pair of jeans and a black bra as he sat on a large leather sofa.

A series of quick cuts show her waving around the big ensemble in the jeans.

She unhooked her bra straps and was then seen wearing a Calvin Klein sports bra and a pair of panties, both labeled with the white elastic brand name.

The clip received over 600,000 likes in the first two hours it was up.

Fans were blown away by the spot, writing “Wow” and “That’s it”.

Style: Kendall nailed holiday chic in the bodycon dress that showed off her incredible figure, pairing it with simple black flip flops

What a day: Kendall was all smiles as she strolled with her best friend Fai

It’s easy: Let’s go: The star was seen getting a helping hand from her casually dressed girlfriend Fai

Here we go: Kenda;; and her boyfriend were then seen fleeing in a boat

Refreshments: Kendall certainly seemed to be having a good time on her outing as she sipped a glass of wine at lunch

Gorgeous: Reality accessorized her look with a large straw beach bag and dark sunglasses, while her brunette locks were swept up in a simple updo

Talk to Bad Bunny? While she also flashed a dazzling smile while chatting on her phone

Lunchtime chat: The model was certainly busy with her phone while having lunch with her boyfriend

Chic: Kendall cut a sleek figure in her all-black ensemble

Chit chat: The stunner was lost in her own world chatting on the phone

Flawless: She showed off her trim physique in the figure-hugging maxi dress

While little sister Kylie Jenner wrote: “I love it”. so beautiful.’

The 818 Tequila founder has been spotted dating music superstar Bad Bunny, but the pair appear to have tried to keep their romance under wraps as much as possible given their high profile.

However, the hitmaker appeared to drop Easter eggs referencing their relationship in his latest video, Where She Goes.

Neither Bad Bunny nor Kendall have publicly commented on their romance.

The beauty and the rapper, real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, first sparked romance rumors earlier this year in February when they were spotted having dinner together in Beverly Hills.

Walk this way: Kendall led her pals up the rocky staircase

Model behavior: Kendall looked amazing as she strutted towards the boat in her long black dress

Friends: Kendall wrapped her arms around her pal Fai as they stood in the sun

Showstopping: The star had all eyes on her as she stepped out in Antibes, near Cannes

The following month, the two were spotted sharing a kiss inside a parking lot after eating at a popular sushi restaurant in West Hollywood.

Earlier last month, Kendall and the rapper were seen having fun riding horses at Hidden Hills Equestrian Center.

At one point, the couple were seen riding the same horse, with Bad Bunny also riding solo, which the businesswoman proudly filmed on her phone.

They were also recently spotted warming up during Rosalia’s set during the first weekend of the Coachella Music Festival, and Kendall was also spotted dancing to Bad Bunny’s performance.

The pair further sparked speculation of a budding romance when the singer filmed himself driving a golf cart in the middle of the festival which he shared on his Instagram Stories.