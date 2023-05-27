Dior and Birkenstock reinvent Tokio mules and Milano sandals – Footwear News





Once again, Dior has decided to team up with Birkenstock on a limited edition collection in vibrant colorways just in time for summer. Dior and Birkenstock grabbed a lot of attention when they collaborated on a reimagining of the comfort shoe brand’s iconic Arizona and Boston clog. The luxury brand unveiled the collection during its Fall 2022 show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Once the collection hit the retail market, it sold out in no time. Although it was a major success for both brands, they decided to go for more dynamism this time around. During their latest collection, Dior Homme’s artistic director, Kim Jones, created the exclusive Tokio clog and the Milano sandal with French shoemaker Thibo Denis. Related For this collection, the brands are using the same models with a little twist by using bold colors such as khaki, pastel yellow and green. The first piece in the collection, the Tokio mule features a calfskin upper embellished with a chrome buckle with the Dior logo. The slip-on style comes with an adjustable felt back strap that sits just above the cork sole on the back of the shoe.

Dior and Birkenstock Tokio mules. CREDIT: Dior and Birkenstock The Milano sandal takes up the brand’s Arizona style with two calfskin straps closed by the line’s signature engraved aluminum buckle. This style also includes an adjustable back strap but differs from the mule with the cork sole surrounding the entire shoe just above the rubber outsole. Unfortunately, this style does not exist in pastel yellow.

Dior and Birkenstock Milano sandals. CREDIT: Dior and Birkenstock The release comes shortly after Birkenstock celebrated the anniversary of three of its most popular sandal designs, including the Arizona, with a limited-edition capsule collection. Each piece in the Dior by Birkenstock collaboration sells for $1,100. The limited edition collection is available now and can be purchased at The Dior website.

