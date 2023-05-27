Fashion
Princess Leia’s robe, Star-Lord’s helmet, Thor’s hammer, Harry Potter costume and other movie props up for auction in June
The Hollywood Reporter shared details of several movie props, including a Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher, which will be auctioned off in late June.
Movie Props Auction
More than 1,400 items are auctioned from June 28 to 30. Princess Leia’s dress is the same one worn by Fisher in the final scene of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” when she presents the medals to Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. The authenticity of the dress has been confirmed through a screen match and is believed to be the only remaining Leia costume from the original film. It was designed by John Mollo, who won the 1978 Oscar and Saturn Award for his “Star Wars” costume designs.
The dress has a lower neckline and drapery on the sleeves. It’s crafted from a lightweight silk fabric and features a concealed side zip and hook-and-eye closures on the shoulder. It is expected to sell for around $2 million.
The auction, hosted by Propstore, will be one of the largest movie prop memorabilia auctions in history. The hammer used by Tim Robbins in “Shawshank Redemption”, the Batpod motorcycle used by Christian Bale in “The Dark Knight” and Star-Lord’s light-up helmet in “Guardians of the Galaxy” are also up for grabs.
The two-piece helmet is made of molded urethane resin and has foam and suede padding. It was hand painted with a variety of different finishes to look like metal and “encrusted with two-tone red on the outside and blue on the inside, lenses, and applied with grid-patterned acrylic sheets on the front as well as small segments of metal tubing, screws and mesh throughout.The two pieces are held together by hidden magnets.A 9V battery operated switch that turns on the LEDs in the lenses and a red LED on the right side is also located inside the helmet.It is marked with stickers like “HERO 3” and intentionally slightly distressed.A tab designed to be concealed has broken off at the front on one side.
Marvel fans may also be interested in the cracked Mjolnir hammer, used by both Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
Another major piece is this distressed “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” costume with glasses that was worn by Daniel Radcliffe.
The auction also includes Al Pacino’s hand-annotated “Scarface” shooting script, the shield used by Brad Pitt as Achilles in “Troy”, a static version of the Spider Head-Thing from “The Thing”, a screen-matching clown doll from ‘Poltergeist’, Kat Winslet’s flowing coat from ‘Titanic’ and a costume worn by Harrison Ford in ‘Blade Runner’.
Propstore is hosting an in-person preview exhibit of 80 lots at its Valencia, CA office by appointment from May 29 through June 30. The actual auction will take place over three days, from June 28 to June 30. Day one will have indoor auctions open to the public at the Petersen Automotive Museum (the current home of the Batpod motorcycle).
Online and telephone bids may also be placed throughout the duration of the event.
Visit propstore.com/liveauction to book a preview, see some of the film’s props or order a catalogue.
This auction comes months after another high-profile auction in March, The Art of Disneyland: From Stagecoaches to Monorails and More, hosted by Heritage Auctions in Beverly Hills, California. With the frequency and pace of these auctions seemingly increasing every year, it seems that consumers’ appetite for authentic accessories and items from iconic franchises is stronger than ever.
Will you be bidding on some of your favorite accessories?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
