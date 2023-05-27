Fashion
The 3 Best Classic But Not Boring Sunglasses
Classic but not boring is one of the most interesting constraints to buy something indoors: things that fall into this category are those that stand the test of time, but not at the expense of their personality. Finding sunglasses that tick both of these boxes often brings with it the same challenges as an age-old fairy tale: you have to kiss a lot of frogs, that is, try on a lot of pairs before you find your prince or princess. Add temporarily distracting trends like tiny micro sunglasses and Y2K-inspired shades, and that quest gets even tougher.
Even if you’re most determined to kiss the frogs, the number of sunglasses options available is vast and overwhelming. This is why word of mouth discovery is so important. Seeing someone in a nice pair of classic but not boring sunglasses is like smelling an amazing perfume. You might not recognize the brand right away (in fact, you probably won’t!), but you know in your gut that something about it feels right.
Here are three pairs that achieved this status for me, after much trial and error.
Photo: Courtesy of Harling Ross Anton
Last month, I was traveling for several video shoots with the same director for a project, and just as we were leaving our third location, I finally dropped the question I’ve been dying to ask since we landed at the studio. airport and stepped out into the scorching heat of San Antonio, where are your sunglasses from? She smiles shyly. I expected her to tell me they were from Oliver Peoples and cost $600. When instead she shared that they were from a brand called I-SEA, which I had never heard of, and could be purchased online for $28. I practically had foam in my mouth. I bought them in black. They are the perfect subtle cat eye.
Photo: Courtesy of Harling Ross Anton
The Warby Parkers Beale sunglasses remind me of the iconic Wayfarers Ray-Bans, but without the immediate brand recognition that I favor when it comes to sunglasses. I like my sunglasses a bit nondescript, I think that makes them cooler. It’s really hard to go wrong with this style. I have them in black and tortoiseshell and wear them both constantly.
Photo: Courtesy of Harling Ross Anton
I once boarded an Amtrak train that was about to leave the station after getting off at my stop when I realized these sunglasses had fallen out of my bag. I saved them in no time. My heart was racing but it was worth it! These are the sunglasses I’m most afraid of losing, because they’re perfect and they’re expensive. Each pair is made in Brooklyn through a 30-step process that takes two weeks, a level of care and attention that’s evident in their look and feel. My favorite details are the unexpected shape of the frames (almost trapezoidal) and the green tint of the lenses. They are distinctive without being difficult, a delicate balance to strike.
Each of these shades promises 100% UV protection, and they’re shaped in a way to keep them going. Sure, sunglasses are capable of adding a fun aesthetic touch to any outfit you whip up, but ideally, especially if you’re looking to put the test of time into the equation, they serve their purpose too. intended, which is to protect your eyes from the sun. Something to keep in mind as you continue your quest for the Ones.
|
