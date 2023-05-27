Senior Merchandiser, Men’s & Women’s Leather Goods job with Alexander McQueen





Innovative, uncompromising, romantic, provocative, preserving the power of emotion and the touch of the human hand: so many elements that describe the fashion of the house of Alexander McQueen. The brand is synonymous with modern British tailoring, renowned for its strong identity and celebration of unbridled creativity. The juxtaposition of contrasting elements is an integral part of the McQueen culture: femininity and masculinity, fragility and strength, tradition and modernity. Under the creative direction of Sarah Burton, the house produces critically acclaimed collections driven by an unparalleled vision and respect for craftsmanship. Burton was named head of design for womenswear in 2000 and was named chief creative officer in 2010. The luxury brand was founded by Lee Alexander McQueen in 1992. Among the greatest fashion designers of his time, the legacy of his work lives on. Alexander McQueen is currently looking for an experienced Senior Merchandiser to join the house and focus on our women’s and men’s leather goods offering, reporting to the Merchandising Director for Leather Goods and Jewelery while playing a key role in driving of the global commodity strategy. How will you contribute? Product / collection development Men’s Leather Goods Own and drive the merchandising strategy for the 360 ​​men’s leather goods collection

Present the men’s leather goods strategy in the short and long term to develop the category

Define collection briefs and collection plans; brief the creative team and drive developments

Provide target costs to creative and development teams and provide solutions to achieve goals

Own development workflow both on schedule and on budget

Men’s leather goods collection pricing in all currencies with strategic regional pricing positioning Women’s Leather Goods Support the merchandising manager in the implementation of Women’s Leather Goods product strategies

Contribute to the definition of Women’s Leather Goods briefs and collection plans in agreement with the Merchandising Manager

Support on the merchandising collection plan, update and follow-up with design and development

Facilitate the development workflow in terms of schedule and budget:

Communicate Women’s Leather Goods strategic ambitions and collection guidelines to creative teams and monitor overall execution of collection plans.

Provide a clear framework/timeline and clear priorities to help designers and developers manage key milestones and tasks in an efficient and timely manner.

Share and track target cost for creative and development teams in accordance with pricing strategy defined with manager

Contribute to implement the pricing strategy in all currencies in agreement with the head of merchandising

Build the sales documents and follow the collection plan

Own and manage 360 ​​special project follow-ups, from collection brief to in-store deliveries. Analysis Perform an analysis of Women’s/Men’s leather goods sales at the end of each sales campaign

Actively produce women’s/men’s leather goods Sell semi-monthly performance analysis reports to help identify opportunities and suggest actions to maximize profits

Analysis on Always in Stock and permanent package to help the Merchandising Manager to define the life of the product and ad-hoc analysis if necessary Sales campaign Management and organization of the sample panel before and after the launch of the campaign

Support the cancellation campaign for women’s and men’s leather goods and liaise with retail, wholesale, customer service and production teams

Set up a clear shoot guideline for new women’s and men’s products and brief the photographer on how to shoot each product (carry-over and new) ensuring the shoot guideline is adhered to

Codify the Look Book and collection images in a time-sensitive environment Coaching Define and present Men’s leather goods product training in the showroom to the Retail Merchandisers and Wholesale teams

Support in the construction of women’s leather goods product training and in the presentation of women’s leather goods product training in the showroom to internal teams.

Manage women’s and men’s leather goods training materials fit for purpose and suitable for use by our wholesale, buying and retail teams – imparting the depth of product knowledge gained while throughout the development process

Provide the necessary data and support to the retail and wholesale teams throughout the sales campaign

Collaborate with the global training team to create product trainings for men and women for the regions. Support for cross-functional teams Provide information to all internal departments on 360° alignments to maximize the impact and sales of Men’s & Women’s leather goods collections.

Appropriate e-commerce descriptions of Women’s and Men’s leather goods and provide information on the best ways to present the products online.

Suggest in-season actions to maximize sales and profit opportunities, including VM proposal. Who are you? Extensive experience within Collection Merchandising.

Strong analytical and numeracy skills.

Flexibility to travel.

Excellent organizational skills with ability to prioritize workload to meet deadlines.

Ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Good knowledge of current market and consumer trends.

Excellent Excel and PowerPoint skills.

A true understanding of the luxury landscape with in-depth knowledge of men’s and women’s leather goods.

Fluency in English, Italian would be a plus. Why work with us? At Alexander McQueen, we push boundaries together to create a legacy. Everyone can make a difference and anything is possible. We are passionate about beauty, creativity and quality. This is an opportunity to join our community of hardworking and talented people who contribute to the success of the Maison. We offer a competitive benefits package including, but not limited to, Pension, private medical insurance and performance bonus.

Clothing allowance, employee discounts and monthly payments

25 days of annual leave excluding public holidays plus time dedicated to employee volunteering. Diversity and Inclusion At Alexander McQueen, we welcome applicants from all walks of life and walks of life. We know that diverse skills, mindsets and experiences foster creativity and collaboration. Please let our recruitment team know if you need any assistance or reasonable adjustments to be made at any stage of the recruitment process. We will work with you to ensure you have the best experience. And after? All applications will be studied and we will do our best to provide a response as soon as possible. Full time

Europe

United Kingdom

