Central Saint Martins BA Runway Show 2023





Britain is full of young, burgeoning talent. From university graduates to foreigners looking for a fresh start, the UK has become a breeding ground for emerging creatives. London is the focal point of the British fashion landscape, hosting thousands of ambitious designers every year. Since its inception, Central Saint Martins has produced the world’s most famous fashion personalities, from Alexander McQueen and John Galliano to Phoebe Philo and Christopher Kane. Last night, over 100 graduates bid farewell to the CSM academic playground and presented their final collections. The fashion show was sponsored by L’Oral Professionnel, in collaboration with renowned stylists to promote hair creativity. Each year, the L’Oral Professionnel Creative and Young Talent Awards recognize three outstanding and previously recognized designers Grace Wales Bonner, Richard Quinn, and many others. The 2023 Bachelor of Arts at Central Saint Martins previews the designs of 134 graduates, ranging from womenswear, menswear, knits and prints. The three award finalists stood out, with Ivan Delogu win third place. The designer’s perforated clips united among cape-style tunics, structured maxi dresses and floral variations. Embroidered vases collided with floral botany and braided ornamentation, moving onto winged tops and romantic ball gowns. Alba MatamorosThe bulbous embellishments of her earned second place, creating spherical collars, coat closures and skirt details. Her elegant women’s clothing styles provided hair encrusted garments, pleated bottoms and crocheted tops. Finally, Eden Tan achieved the greatest recognition by creating leather dresses, tracksuit sets and ribbed suits made from singular fabric poles. Models wore long textiles that transitioned into split denim and slashed t-shirts, followed by heirloom-filled tartan tops and kilts. Take a look at all the models from Central Saint Martins’ Bachelor of Arts 2023 show above. In other fashion news, Sage Nation FW23 is embracing aging in style.

