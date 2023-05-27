Essence Fashion Digest: Martine Rose Announced as Creative Director of Clarks, Saint Heron X Wales Bonner, and More





Saint Heron/Wales Bonner This week, fashion is coming with new drops and new vacancies. Beloved black designers are finally getting the opportunities they deserve and black women in the fashion industry in general are getting the flowers they deserve. It is important to remember that these women are pioneers. They do the work so no one has to be the “first black” anymore, they can just be in the spaces where they are meant to be. This week is all about celebrating wins, so take a look below at what you missed this week in ESSENCE Fashion abstract. Saint Heron X Wales Bonner Saint Heron and Wales Bonner have released a collaborative collection of limited edition t-shirts to remember Solange’s Spring Music “Eldorado Ballroom” series at BAM. In addition to commemorative t-shirts, there is a book that documents memorable performances at BAM. The book and the t-shirt are available on saintheron.com And walesbonner.com. The unforgettable magic Solange curated in that ballroom is now canonized in her own way. Saint Heron X Wales Bonner Martine Rose is Clarks’ first guest creative director Earlier this week, the cult British designer was announced as Clarks’ new first guest creative director. A well-deserved and long-standing achievement. So far, Rose has designed three pairs of shoes for Clarks, which are set to debut on her show at London Mens Fashion Week in June. We can’t wait! Martine Rose walks the runway during the MAN ‘Martine Rose’ A/W 2011 show at London Fashion Week on February 23, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage) Hanifa Drops The Zoe Padded Slides Hanifa is getting us ready for summer, and we couldn’t be more excited to wear these new Zoe Padded Slides. Slides are a fun and comfy play on the brand’s Zoe mule, a favorite among fashion girls. The slides are available in black, bone, flame, pear and the brand’s signature Hanifa Pink. Hanifa Zoe padded slides are now available exclusively online at Hanifa.co with a price tag of $199. HANIF Rhuigi X Puma announce the 4th collection With three more collections under their belt, the duo presents a new collection that pays homage to New York basketball culture. In the streets of New York and its parks, basketball is second nature. New York t-shirts, basketball shorts and plaid tote bags are featured in this collection. Available this Saturday, May 27 on puma.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/fashion/essence-fashion-digest-martine-rose-announced-as-clarks-creative-director-saint-heron-x-wales-bonner-and-more/

