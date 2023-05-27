Leah Carruthers finds the positive side of fashion | Way of life

Hearing that you don’t have to be a size two to look good is one thing. But seeing this concept rock the track with confidence is truly a sight to behold. Leah Carruthers is the epitome of tropical style, serving up one fabulous look after another. She’s a chic business, makeup artist, and fashionista, sporting the latest trends to suit her curves. She’s also more than happy to start the conversation around fashion in her own right.

“Fashion has really been a creative outlet for me to dress my body well. Some say I’m apple-shaped, meaning my upper body is bigger and there’s no no hips to lie about. In order to dress my body type, I had to elevate my approach to fashion and break it down into pieces. I would never see myself wearing a simple t-shirt or jeans. My fashion should be fluid, bold or patterned and it should have character, to complement my physique,” ​​she said. Life.

Having a vibrant personality meant bringing that “full of life” concept to her wardrobe. From dressing dolls to being made up by her mother and walking in her shoes, it was clear that Carruthers had an interest in the silhouetted art form from a young age. And that passion only grew as she got more exposure to the industry.

“Back then when the fade from flare to skinny jeans was all the rage, I just remember trying to get myself a pair. I had to sacrifice lunch and save that money to fund my own interests, since my mother never understood what this change meant in the fashion world and for me,” she said. Taking this initiative only motivated her to become a go-getter in style and in life.

It is important for Carruthers to follow trends. And she has several ways to do it. “Keeping up with fashion looks, like going online, seeing what fashion houses are producing, seeing what’s being worn on the red carpet, and following some of my favorite local and international designers on social media platforms” , she shared .

Although she defines her fashion sense as creative, characteristic, flirty, modest but still very sexy, she will be the first to admit that clothes for plus size women who do not possess a naturally curvy body are very difficult to achieve. find and were a major obstacle for her. “It’s not as easy for me to go online and shop. When the articles come in, I’m like, “What’s this? So I saw where relying on my local designers really worked for me. Many of my pieces are locally designed. And I’m proud of that because I strongly believe in supporting the Jamaica brand.

One of the local luxury brands that reflects her simple, airy and luxurious take on style is Tyana Harriott’s By The Cabana, “She has strategically and successfully taken over the plus-size market, in my opinion. Every piece that she produces completes large morphologies. She is my favorite designer.” The fashionista also gave a special mention to Rhea Imani and Yours Truly Rochelle, “Their products are creative and of the highest quality.”

Her five fashion essentials include cute, fitted black pants, which you can dress up or down, depending on the occasion; a black blazer, a nude blazer, flare pants and a matching ensemble, a cohort. “I tend to go loose at the top and tight at the bottom or vice versa, going fitted at the top with loose clothing at the bottom. I believe you can be sexy and modest at the same time, so I strive to achieve that with my looks.

Here’s a fun fact: she loves Indian fashion (the flow and jewelry) and says it complements her body shape. India would therefore be his style destination. When it comes to cyclical trends, she loves that we go back to straight and flare jeans because they complement her body so well.

As a makeup artist for nearly 10 years, Carruthers believes that while fashion is the cake, makeup is the icing on the cake in style expression. A little lipstick or powder to refine the skin and enhance the look won’t hurt anyone, she says.

Her advice to people looking to find their style but don’t know where to start is to be aware of your body type. “Explore what your best features are and work around what will complement and enhance your best features. Once you figure this out, everything will flow and fall into place. You’ll know which colors suit your skin tone and which pieces will complement your figure. “, she added.

