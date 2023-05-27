Fashion: A shopping day for every dad | Bakersfield life

Dads. Some of them are silly, some of them are sweet and some are sentimental. And whether it’s your biological father, the man who raised you and fathered you, or even the father of your own children, every father needs a little TLC from time to time.
This Father’s Day, which is Sunday, June 18, change up your brunch routine and take Dad along for a while to connect, say thank you, and make him look and feel better with a shopping spree at Tejon Outlets! No matter his style, no matter his personality, thank the main man in your life for everything he has done and is doing to make the world a brighter place! Here are our top picks when planning a shopping day for any dad:
The Adventurer Dad
“Dads are very ordinary men transformed by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and song-singers.” Unknown
Ariat and Ariat Work were the first company to integrate athletic shoe technology into boots for equestrian athletes, and today their world-class product team creates innovative, award-winning products for all types of riders. outdoor and work environments. Whether it’s the Booker Ultra Western boot for the stylish adventurer or the Terrain endurance boot that epitomizes outdoor adventure footwear, you’re bound to find something for the outdoor-loving dad.
Columbia has the guys in summer style shock with UV-resistant, quick-drying water apparel that will keep your man rocking all summer long. As the Levis 501 Original denim turns 150, limited-edition styles will be all the rage this Father’s Day, along with men’s t-shirts and accessories.
The sports dad
“My dad gave me the greatest gift anyone could give anyone else, he believed in me.” Jim Valvano
Whether it’s a trainer, an avid runner or a gym rat, Nike Factory is always stocked with authentic athletic footwear and apparel for every active man. From golf to tennis to workout essentials, Nike has all the dads who say Just Do It! Drop by our Adidas Outlet Store for big sales and stylish yarns. Sweatpants, running shoes, and those lightweight sliders will get your dad basking in that three-stripe life! Let’s face it, dads are always on the move, so why shouldn’t they look good on the move!
The stylish dad
“A father carries pictures where his money was.” Steve Martin
Authentic and iconic, Polo Ralph Lauren is the iconic brand of sophisticated luxury for all occasions. From classic all-American looks to polished modern yarns, Polo will give dad a stylish and timeless look. Casual shirts with eye-catching designs are at great prices, polo shirts and t-shirts for simple everyday style, and even a full line of high-performance golf apparel that’s in store now!
Or drop by the Gap Factory with your main man and check out daily deals on fashion-forward menswear. Pick up a linen shirt (in different warm-weather colors!), an easy-to-wear Lived-In Henley t-shirt, or dad and me t-shirts and outfits from the matching family outfits section.
Nautica’s warm weather favorites shouldn’t be overlooked. Classic Fit Twill Pants will let Dad wear his favorite outfit from work to playtime, and Nauticas Stretch or Fleece Shorts are cool and comfy for the weekend. Stocking up on Nautica swimwear is also smart, as those long summer days approach, and Dad will be hitting the beach or pool looking great!
This Father’s Day, plan a day for a little outdoor shopping, dinner, and making dad look handsome. The Outlets at Tejon is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, so we look forward to seeing you.