Clothing retailer Blackburn wins 20k brand battle





Solicitor Sheroze Nadeem has brought an action against Blackburn-based Centurion Traders Limited. Mr. Nadeem alleged that Centurion infringed the trademark of his brand and passed off his business as his own. However, in a hearing in the Intellectual Property Court, Centurion successfully sought summary judgment and had the claims expunged, with the judge ordering the revocation of Mr. Nadeem’s VII CLOTHING trademark and asking him to pay compensation. costs around 20,000. The trademark of Mr Issa (Picture: Agency) Centurion manager Waime Patel said Mr Nadeem had sought to block his company’s legitimate activities. Mr Patel added that his legal victory now meant Centurion could continue its business of distributing high quality menswear and suits. Throughout the process, Centurion was represented and advised by intellectual property manager Tony Catterall of specialist law firm Taylors Solicitors. Mr Catterall said: This was a speculative claim made by Mr Nadeem based primarily on the false premise that he had somehow inherited goodwill in a defunct business operated by his father, although it ceased operations many years ago. Second, that he could allege infringement of a mark that had been around since 2017 but was barely used, if at all. I was pleased that my advice to Centurion to obtain an early strike out of the claim and summary judgment on the counterclaim was completely successful, leaving the plaintiff to summarily ponder the failure of his claim, the revocation of its mark and a responsibility for the costs. valued by the judge at 20,000. Mr Nadeem had claimed the V2 brand had been passed down to him from his father, although his father’s company V2 (UK) Limited was dissolved by HMRC in 2006. Mr. Nadeem registered a new trademark VII CLOTHING in 2017 and claimed to have acquired a continued goodwill from his father, despite having no business between 2006 and 2017. He filed a complaint against Centurion and its manager Waime Patel, who is the owner of the V2 CLASSIC wordmark, which dates from 2010 and is licensed to Centurion, and also against Mubarack Issa, the owner of a subsequent V2 CLASSIC design mark. , which dates from 2022 and is also licensed to Centurion. Centurion, Mr. Patel and Mr. Issa defended the proceedings and brought a counterclaim for revocation of Mr. Nadeems’ trademark, as well as a request for expungement or summary judgment of the trademark infringement and marketing claims misleading, which was heard on May 15. The trademark of Mr Nadeem (Picture: Agency) Mr Patel said: I am delighted with the outcome of the May 15 summary judgment hearing. Sheroze Nadeem’s objective was to block the legitimate activities of Centurion. I am delighted with the advice provided by Tony Catterall of Taylors Solicitors, who found a way to resolve these unsubstantiated allegations and successfully sought summary judgment bringing the action to court and a speedy conclusion in just over a months from the issuance of the application. Centurion can now continue its business of distributing premium quality men’s suits and apparel.

