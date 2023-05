Heidi Klum’s Majestic Lime Green Mini Dress at Cannes Stuns Fans

Heidi Klum wowed fashion fans everywhere once again, showing up at Cannes 2023 in a lime green mini dress with a flamboyant tassel train. The German-American model is portion up the killer watches the iconic French film festival. Klum shone on Thursday in a dramatic lime green mini dress by Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika, featuring a puffy train and strapless neckline. The 49-year-old teamed the bird-shaped dress with silver peep-toe heels and wispy hair bangs for an ethereal finish. In particular, she chose to skip the jewellery, leaving the flamboyant dress to speak (or should we say twitter?) for itself. Her style also differed from the look of the dress on the catwalk, where it was paired with silver hoop earrings and platform heels. (Image credit: Getty) A shorter hemline has long been favored by Klum, who said Grace United States she has no plans to cover her legs as she gets older. “I’ll still be wearing miniskirts when I’m 90,” she revealed. After posing for photographers, Klum joined British singer Alex Pettyfer at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibe to organize an auction in aid of AIDS research. She also brought her husband of four years, Tom Kaulitz, as her plus one to the lavish fundraiser. “Great evening for an AMAZING cause,” Klum later wrote on her Instagram. “Thank you @amfar for having me and for the incredible work you are doing to cure AIDS.” In a photo from the gala, the mum-of-three is pictured with Australian comedian Rebel Wilson and his fiancée Ramona Agruma. (Image credit: Getty) Klum’s lime green gown arrives just a day after she wore a vibrant yellow gown to the 2023 Cannes premiere of the historic French romantic comedy, The Passion of Dodin Bouffant. The stunning creation, which comes from Zuhair Murad Couture, featured a cut-out bodice, pointed leg slit and bedazzled shoulders. (Image credit: Getty) THE America’s Got Talent Judge experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction with the dress, after raising her arms to show off her royal cape and accidentally revealing one of her nipples. Never one to let such a small thing throw her off, Klum carried on as usual and continued to smile for the cameras. She again kept her accessories to a minimum for her yellow look, sporting translucent heels and a shaggy blonde haircut. Her sweat-wicking cosmetics were applied by Los Angeles-based makeup artist Ash K Holm, who has also worked on the faces of Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womanandhome.com/life/news-entertainment/heidi-klum-stuns-in-majestic-lime-green-mini-dress-at-cannes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos