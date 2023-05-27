GMA3 star Dr. Jen Ashton, 54, flaunts toned legs in a mini dress during a trip to the beach in new rare photos with husband Tom Werner, 73

GMA3 personality Dr. Jen Ashton has gotten her figure in shape for all to see.

The 54-year-old news anchor’s Instagram snap touted her trim physique and her getaway with her 73-year-old husband, Tom Werner, which included their mutual friends.

5 Good Morning America star Dr Jen Ashton flaunted her fit figure in a new social media post Credit: Instagram/drjashton

5 Dr Jen enjoyed her recent getaway with her husband Tom Werner and their mutual friends Credit: Instagram/drjashton

Dr. Jen’s carousel post seemed to epitomize the best moments of her recent trip to the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Included were snaps of her and Tom holding glasses of wine as they posed together for a couple photo.

Additionally, there was also a group photo of the TV personality with Tom and their friends, as well as a solo photo of herself.

ABC’s chief medical correspondent got the most attention in the group photo, standing out significantly with the ensemble she chose.

Dr. Jen wore a sleeveless cheetah-print mini dress that stopped at her upper thigh.

The outfit displayed his muscular arms and toned legs.

Dr Jen captioned the rave-worthy post: “Thank you so much Cannes! Great times here, amazing food, great weather, great friends, next stop Monaco Grand Prix! Formula 1 here we come! “

Fans in her comments section praised the GMA notable’s photo.

A fan raves: “You are fantastic!!!!”

Another added: “Gorgeous, happy, LOVE, everything.”

BOLD DR JEN

It wasn’t the first time Dr. Jen showed off her skinny legs.

Last month, she showed off her toned legs in a black mini dress.

The dress hit her mid-thigh and also had no sleeves, which showed off her toned arms.

The top of the outfit had buttons that came down to give it a more casual look.

Dr. Jen finished the look with bright pink heels that came to a point at the end.

The heel was oddly shaped and took on a square shape at the end.

She kept her jewelry to a minimum and wore only one gold bracelet and diamond earrings.

AVANT-GARDE

Similarly, earlier this year, Dr. Jen wowed fans with her sexy skintight leggings as she filmed a segment about the Oscars.

His tight black and red print pants contrast sharply with the neutral tones of the carpet.

Dr Jen – who took pictures with co-host Whit Johnson, 40, and legendary songwriter Diane Warren – finished her look with black strappy sandals, a white shirt and a formal blazer.

She swept her blonde hair back into a ponytail and finished her look with natural makeup and a glowing tan.

Dr Jen posed for a few photos before uploading a video showing her filming on the steps of the Oscars.

In her social media caption, Jen gushed, “It’s a (cold) wrap on the Oscars champagne carpet fun to co-host ABC GMA3 with the great Whit Johnson (even though it was after a wake up call at 2:45 a.m.!) Thanks to our awesome crew of seasoned pros in LA and LA who put us on the air!”

She added, “And so cool to meet the legendary Best Song nominee Diane Warren!”

Still, fans just couldn’t take their eyes off Dr. Jen’s pants, designed by Dries Van Noten.

One was quick to reply, “Dr Ashton’s stylist always has it on point!”

Another chirped, “Gorgeous! I want these leggings,” third, “Phenomenal!!! Plus, these pants are amazing.”

One then quizzed, “Love the pants where they’re from,” while another wrote, “Wow those hot heels.”

Another surmised: “Great looking doctor.”

5 Dr Jen visited the Cannes Film Festival in France Credit: Instagram/drjashton

5 Many fans praised Dr. Jen’s photodump in the comments section of her post. Credit: ABC