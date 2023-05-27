Mixed reactions to the bride’s see-through dress she wore to inspire her future daughter to be ‘fearless’





Bride who wore a transparent dress. Image via (Ashraso)/TikTok. Collages by Futhi Masilela

Activism has entered the wedding space, and now brides are using their dresses to make a statement.

This Australian content creator shared that she wore a see-through dress to send a message to her future daughter.

She wants her future daughter to know that she can be fearless and take risks. We live in a society where anything can become a moment of activism; a bride can’t just choose her dream wedding dress, walk down the aisle, exchange her vows, and be happily married. There must be a moment when she represents something. And what better way to live this moment than to share it on social networks, knowing very well that the internet will devour it? This bride wore a sheer dress to inspire future brides and daughters and said she was sending a message to her future daughter. LEARN MORE | WATCH | ‘Strikes me to the heart’: The couple’s double proposal has the internet in their thrills Take from ICT TacAshely Raso posted a video which she captioned, ‘POV: You wore a see-through wedding dress to teach your future daughter not to be afraid.’ The video shows the bride’s dress being sketched and fitted to her body, leading up to her wedding day. The dress is made of sheer lace, with a white bra and panties covering her private parts. The wedding dress was paired with matching lace gloves in the same material.Designed by House of Harper, the bride took a moment to thank them for bringing her vision to life. #fashion trends #just Married #weddingtiktok #First look #marriage #bride #fashion ? Original Sound – ????Sia Collection ???? @ashley.raso @House of Harper thank you for trusting my vision to bring this dress to life. I’ve had a passion for design and fashion all my life and so when I went to Danny and Isabelle with a bold vision to make a sheer wedding dress, the ultimate fashion statement, they were instantly thrilled and at edge. We pushed ourselves to think creatively and outside the box, while keeping the dress refined and elegant. The end product exceeded all of my expectations. Danny and Isabelle, your creative minds are unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. Thank you from the heart. My future daughter will thank you one day for allowing her mom to be fearless and take risks that make her happy. #wedding dress LEARN MORE | WATCH | Groom exposes bride’s cheating at wedding ceremony Newsletter Daily Life Take a break from your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sit-down interviews, daily tips, and expert opinions. Register “House of Harper, thank you for trusting my vision to bring this dress to life. I’ve had a passion for design and fashion all my life, and so when I went to Danny and Isabelle with a bold vision for making a see-through wedding dress the ultimate fashion statement, they were instantly thrilled and on board.We pushed ourselves to think creatively and outside the box while keeping the dress refined and elegant. final product exceeded all of my expectations.” She continued the lengthy message, saying that her future daughter will thank the fashion house for allowing her mother to be fearless and take risks. LEARN MORE | Groom mentions ‘slamming the headboard’ in overly sexual internet-shattering vows In her comments section, she answered a few questions that clarified whether or not she actually wore the dress and had other dresses. She replied saying it was her after-party dress. The dress also caused mixed reactions where some loved it and some not so much, with one saying, “I like the look covered up but uncovered at the same time. That’s exactly what I want.” Another added, “I love this dress, and I love that you show your daughter that you look beautiful no matter what you’re wearing. Being comfortable with your skin.” Others kept the disapproval very short and direct, saying, “Two thumbs down.” Another said: “Tacky”. Source: ICT Tac

